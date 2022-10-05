Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

Sept. 15

HARASSMENT: At 1:06 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Greenville Police Department in reference to a harassment complaint. The female victim advised that around midnight of that day, she was at a friend’s residence in the 500 block of Swetizer Street when the suspect, Jase Blocher, followed her to the residence and began yelling at her out of his vehicle window. She advised they do have a one-year-old daughter together, but she advised the daughter was not with her at the time; therefore, he didn’t have a reason to follow her. She advised police had trespassed him from the residence, and she did not feel safe knowing he was around. It was advised Blocher had sent her death threats for her and her current boyfriend before he deleted them from the chat. Officers were able to get the messages from her apple watch, as messages do not delete from the watch unless she deletes them. The female victim advised she no longer feels safe with the messages he sent her and photos of the messages were taken to be put into the case file. Blocher was issued a citation for telecommunications harassment.

Sept. 22

PURSUIT: At 3:16 p.m. officers from the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue after receiving multiple calls regarding a disorderly subject driving a black Chevy Suburban. After the initial dispatch, officers traveling southbound on S. Broadway Street approaching the traffic circle observed the suspect vehicle driving around the circle honking its horn. Officers pulled in behind the vehicle and followed it around the circle a couple of times before getting stopped at the light at E. Main Street and Walnut Street. The vehicle disregarded all attempts to make a traffic stop and continued eastbound. The driver was identified as Kirt Kiser who proceeded to stick his left arm out the drivers side window and begin flipping the officers off. Kiser continued northbound on Wagner Avenue and ran a steady red light that was heavily populated with motor vehicles. Once through he turned into the China Garden parking lot and into Taco Bell. He exited the parking lot and headed head on towards a cruiser, causing the officer to swerve out of his line of travel to avoid contact. Kiser ran another red light and continued southbound on Wagner Avenue where he then ran another red light. While continuing on Wagner, he began waving at all the cars that were pulled over for the emergency traffic. He reached the traffic circle and continued onto W. Main Street. He stopped for a moment to let his mother out of the vehicle at Ft. Jefferson Avenue before immediately continuing eastbound on Sherman Street. Kiser finished the pursuit in the loading area of the Emergency Room of Wayne Hospital where he intentionally reversed into the drivers side of the patrol car causing it to be inoperable. After striking the patrol car, he pulled forward and intentionally struck another patrol car on the passenger side making it inoperable as well. Kiser proceeded to hit a cement pillar, breaking it completely off the sidewalk and then drove through a plastic barricade that the hospital had set up. He then began traveling eastbound across Central Avenue and down Martz Street where the pursuit was taken over by other officers.

Sept. 25

PURSUIT: At 7:08 p.m. officers on patrol observed Linda Bruss operating a Chevrolet Trailblazer westbound on the 500 block of Union Street. Bruss’ driving privileges were under an active suspension due to a hit skip/leaving the scene offense, so officers attempted to make a traffic stop. Upon activation of the emergency lights, Bruss accelerated to high speeds, continuing westbound. She was observed crossing the center-line and passing a vehicle at the intersection of OH-571W and White Springs Drive, at a high rate of speed. Officers lost sight of Bruss’ vehicle before terminating the pursuit. Bruss will be cited for driving under suspension and failure to comply when she is located. She is also currently on probation through Darke County. The pursuit duration was approximately three minutes and seven seconds, and the distance traveled was approximately 4.2 miles.

WANTED PERSON: At 9:50 p.m. officers located and apprehended a known wanted subject. Thomas Hamilton was observed walking southbound on Ohio Street near Front Street. He had a felony warrant for his arrest through the Darke County Sheriff’s Office for Drug Possession. While searching Thomas, suspected narcotics and paraphernalia were located. He was arrested and taken to the jail.

Sept. 26

DOMESTIC: At 3:06 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of West Fourth Street in reference to a domestic dispute. The dispute occurred between a live-in dating relationship at the 300 block of Armstrong Street. Both parties advised the argument was over a missing cell phone and was not physical. No school aged children were present, and the parties separated for the day.

THEFT: At 5:16 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Markwith Avenue in reference to a trespass and theft complaint. The female victim advised her husband was awake at 5 a.m. and observed an older male wearing a black jacket and blue jeans on their property. Security footage showed the male entering the property and stealing a brake rotor that was being used to hold up their basketball hoop. When the husband went to go confront the male, the male left the area. Police observed the video and identified the male as Tim Harsh. Harsh was issued citations for criminal trespass and theft.

Sept. 28

NUISANCE: A nuisance abatement code violation was initiated at the 5400 block of State Route 49. This nuisance abatement code violation was initiated due to the increased amount of criminal activity on the premises. Over the course of the last year, 14 reports and or calls for service were conducted at this address. Due to the frequency and the types of criminal activity, officers prepared a City of Greenville Nuisance Abatement Code Notice and Order, as the frequency of any types of criminal activity at this address disturbs the general welfare, peace, quietude, and safety of the general public. The owner was served their copy.

VEHICLE THEFT: At 7:37 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Benden Way in reference to a vehicle theft. The female complainant advised her mother had been letting her use her 2012 Kia Sedona, and when she went outside to start the vehicle that morning, she found it was missing. The vehicle was entered in the system as stolen by GPD dispatch. There are no suspects at this time.

VANDALISM: At 8:03 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Hunter Oak Apartments in reference to multiple vehicles broken into and damaged. The female victim had a shattered driver side window on her vehicle, and while talking to her, two more subjects who had their car parked in the parking lot next to her approached. Throughout the investigation, several other individuals approached the police with the same issues. A vape pen was found at the scene, but it did not appear to have any fingerprints and the mouthpiece had been taken. A pair of newer work gloves were found behind the Marathon Gas Station, and video was collected as well.

ASSAULT: At 7:03 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Vine Street in reference to a male subject trying to break into the residence. The subject was located, arrested for assault, and incarcerated at the Darke County Jail. Ricky Martin was belligerent, aggressive, intoxicated, and disorderly. The victim was observed with a laceration across his left cheek, and he stated prior to this incident, he was at his house when Martin arrived. When Martin was asked to leave, he refused and became aggressive. Martin was incarcerated with a $1,025 bond and was advised of the violation and issued a copy of this citation.

THEFT: Around 4 p.m. officers were notified of a theft from a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot of the 300 block of Oxford Drive. The female victim advised her Honda’s door was damaged due to someone pushing her door lock in on the driver’s side door. The subject gained access to her car where they proceeded to take approximately $4 in change and a black book bag.

THEFT: At 7:20 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 70 block of Wayne Avenue in reference to a theft not in progress. Through investigation it was found the male victim’s trailer had been broken into and what appeared to be fingerprints were left on the bottom of the door. Two potential fingerprints were able to be lifted and sent to the lab for analysis. Further investigation and results from the fingerprints will be needed in this case.

Sept. 29

SEARCH WARRANT: At 4:08 p.m. officers were dispatched to assist an Ohio Parole Officer with the performance of an address verification and located potential evidence inside the home, in plain view. A search warrant was obtained to search Jennifer Aslinger and a male, as well as the residence. The subjects were read their Miranda Rights, and plastic baggies were found inside in Aslinger’s mouth containing a white powdery substance, suspected to be drugs. She apologized and said she just didn’t want to go back to prison. She was arrested for tampering with evidence. In the basement, several items had already been located, and a glass smoking device, as well as plastic toiletry bottles filled with liquid were collected as evidence. Additional charges may apply pending the analysis of the drugs.

TRESPASSING: At 6:24 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Main Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. Justin Wilson was arrested and incarcerated with a $1,300 bond, as he had been previously trespassed from the business on Sept. 26.

Oct. 3

MISC. COMPLAINT: At 9 a.m. officers assisted the Darke County Health Department while they inspected under the North Broadway Bridge. While they were inspecting, a male and female suspect were found sleeping on the west side. Officers observed a small handgun laying next to the male while he was asleep. Officers recovered the firearm and observed the inside had been stripped and was not functional. The male stated he recently found the firearm on Broadway. The male is a felon and is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm. Due to the firearm being inoperable, no charges will be filed. The firearm was transported to the Greenville Police Department and placed into evidence for safekeeping.

Oct. 4

JUVENILE COMPLAINT: Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Wayne Avenue in reference to a juvenile complaint. Through investigation it was found that the female juvenile is a ward of the state of Ohio, and her guardian said police have already been at the house twice before due to the juvenile being unruly. They have taken the juvenile to the hospital for a possible hand injury from her striking the wall, and the guardian said once they got home from being released, the juvenile became unruly again by thrashing around. The guardian was scared the juvenile was going to hurt herself again as she had struck a railing and the walls again. Officers observed the juvenile in an extremely agitated state, and she was refusing to calm down stating officers should “arrest her or put her on probation.” Officers transported the juvenile to Wayne HealthCare for a psych evaluation where she fought officers and kicked the emergency door off its track making it inoperable. Wayne HealthCare is doing a full assessment of the damages and will be contacting police to advise if they want to pursue charges or not.

