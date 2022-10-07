Greenville defeats Butler on homecoming; Short adds his name to another record

By Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — After a tough loss last week, the Greenville High School football team came out on homecoming weekend and dominated Butler High School, 35-21.

Head coach Bart Schmitz said he is proud of his guys for responding well after their loss at Piqua last week. It takes a lot for a young team to move on after a game like that and the Green Wave did just that.

“After what we went through last week and the lost that we took, a lot of teams would have folded,” Schmitz said. “They came to practice this week and we got better.”

Senior Brock Short broke another school record in this game. He passed Zach Melling, again, for rushing yards in a single season. Melling was at 1,646 yards. Short currently has 1,829 yards this season.

Short praised his teammate’s efforts during this season. Without them, he wouldn’t have been able to break this record.

“It’s amazing, I couldn’t do it without the rest of my team. They put in a lot of work in this offseason and it’s starting to show up here,” Short said.

Schmitz said Short is a phenomenal athlete and has worked hard this season. His teammates also worked hard and deserve some recognition

“It’s his name that’s going to be on the record book, but everybody out there that’s blocking for him gets to take a piece of that too,” Schmitz said.

Greenville jumped out to a 21-0 lead within the first two quarters. Short had two rushing touchdowns and quarterback Evan Manix added in a one-yard touchdown run.

Before the end of the half, Butler found the endzone from a Sam Mitchell five-yard run. The Green Wave led 21-7 at halftime.

The third quarter started off with Butler running back the opening half kickoff to get within seven. However, Greenville responded back.

Short ran in for a 40-yard touchdown to get Greenville back up to a 14-point lead. In the fourth quarter, Short showed off his arm and threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Nolan Ellis.

Butler’s kick return team came up big again as they returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.

Short finished the game with 38 rushing attempts and 349 yards and the three rushing touchdowns. He went 2 for 4 passing with 82 yards.

The defense held tough throughout the whole game. They were able to force four turnovers, including one from the punt team. Butler only had 160 yards of total offense. Greenville had 465 yards of total offense.

Short said this year’s team has an improved team chemistry compared to last year. It has helped them stay focused on the game ahead.

“We come together and play as a unit. That’s what we need to win games, like this,” Short said.

The Green Wave are now 2-6 on the season. They will travel to Troy on Oct. 14 to take on the Trojans. Game will kickoff at 7 p.m.

