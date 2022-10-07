CareFlight transports two after ATV crash

ANSONIA — On Oct. 7, at approximately 10 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Fire and Rescue and CareFlight responded to 10255 Greenville-St. Mary’s Road for a private property injury crash.

The investigation revealed Charles Marsh Jr. 49, of Ansonia, was driving a Red and White Polaris RZR 900 ATV in the yard, along with his passenger John Dircksen 35, of St. Mary’s when the ATV rolled over injuring both. Both Marsh and Dircksen were taken to Miami Valley Hospital aboard CareFlight for their injuries.