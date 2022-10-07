Fields arrested in deadly shooting

LIBERTY TWP. — On Oct. 6, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Darke County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a subject had been shot at 5059 Smith Road in western Darke County. Darke County Deputies, Liberty Township Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue responded to the scene.

An adult male was found outside near a backdoor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. This subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Darke County Coroner’s Office and Darke County Sheriff’s Detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

Upon arrival at the scene Deputies took into custody William L. Fields, 58, of that address. He has been booked into the Darke County Jail pending formal charges for Murder. Two other adult witnesses were also at the residence at the time of the shooting and have been cooperating with investigators, those witnesses have been released from the scene.

In a search of court records, Fields’ only criminal charge in Darke County was a misdemeanor conviction for Domestic Violence in 2013.

The victim in this case was also a resident of this address and his identity is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

This case is still an active investigation.