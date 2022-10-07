GREENVILLE — Darke County will showcase the sixth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration. These local small businesses need your support now more than ever.

The event will be rain or shine with free admission to the craft show. The $5 for parking and proceeds will help Solid Rock Apostolic Church from Bradford. Solid Rock Church will be collecting non-perishable food for a Thanksgiving food drive to bless families in Darke County. Go to the registration table located across from the gazebo area to enter your name in the drawing for a chance to win over $1,000 in prizes donated from local restaurants and businesses. You will receive an entry ticket when you park your car at the fairgrounds. You can earn extra entries for each non-perishable food item you donate for the food drive.

They appreciate all of our local business sponsors who have helped promote this great event for the community. Winners will be announced each hour and you can collect your prize at the registration table located across from the gazebo.

They will have unique food truck selections to choose from to meet every craving. The food trucks confirmed so far are: Badges BBQ, Best Vittles, Buckeye Burgers, Crème de la Crème Cakery, Get Loaded, GoDown’s Fixins, Homestead Spud, Hot Dish Midwestern Comfort Food, Kettle Colonel, La Granja Mexican Food Truck, Lil Tiki Weenies, MBJ Concessions, McNasty’s Great Food Express, Nacho Pig, Solid Rock Sweets, The German Corner, Timeless Tacos, The Forking Pierogi, Wooten’s Chicken and Wholly Smokes BBQ.

Shop from a large selection of over 150 local craft vendors and specialty clothing boutique trucks and shops to find that perfect Christmas gift.

The craft vendors will be open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and located inside the coliseum, 4-H Building, Ohio Center and outside under tents.

This family-friendly event will have fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. All the way from the North Pole, Santa Claus will be making a special appearance to visit the kids at the Darke County Fairgrounds from noon-5 p.m. inside the Ohio Center. Jungle Island Zoo will be bringing a petting zoo and pony rides from noon-6 p.m. Ro-Da-O-Farm from Arcanum will have horse-drawn wagon rides decorated for Christmas for the entire family to enjoy from noon-7 p.m.

There is a full day of entertainment located inside the 4-H building.

The live entertainment includes the following:

Special dance performances from 5678 Dance company beginning at 10 a.m.; Noah Back, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and local Darke County band Mora & The Boys, 2-3:30 p.m.

Back by popular demand, will be the Little Miss & Mister Fall into Christmas Pageant. The age groups will be from 3-10 years of age. The pageant will take place at 4 p.m. inside the 4-H Building. Contestants will be judged based on costume creativity (Fall or Christmas themed), personality, on-stage questions and natural beauty (no makeup allowed). The winners of the pageant will be able to ride in the Fall into Christmas Parade in the evening.

If you are interested in participating, email Jason Blackburn for an application: [email protected]

New this year will be the Darke County Dirt Drag races in the grandstands presented by 503 Diesel Performance. Tickets for this event are $10 and can be purchased in the following ways: www.darkecountyfair.com, over the phone at the fairgrounds at 937-548-5044 or in person at the fairground’s office.

Classes will include stock diesel, modified diesel, stock gas, modified gas, 2 & 4 wheel drive trucks, ATV/Razor & the popular “Run What You Brung” class. All driving participants sign-up on race day beginning at 9 a.m.. Practice runs begin at 11 a.m. and the races start at noon.

Participants can enter at gate 5, State Route 121, across from Flory Landscaping. $10 per person to enter fairgrounds at gate 5 and $10 will be reimbursed at the registration table if you participate in the dirt drag races.

There will be a $30 entry fee for racers. Races pay top 3 in each class: first place gets 50 percent of the pot, 2nd place gets 30 percent of the pot and third place gets 20 percent. Plus, an additional $1,200 in prize money will be added to modified diesel class, $400 added to street diesel class and $400 added to stock diesel. If you have any additional questions in regards to the dirt drag races, contact Matthew Isaacs with 503 Diesel Performance at 937-962-4678.

Also, new this year, will be the evening Fall into Christmas Horse & Motor Parade. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. and all of the parade participants will be going around the horse track. All the spectators will be able to watch the parade from seats in the grandstands. All the horse units and vehicles will be decorated with festive Christmas lights. The parade will have a large selection of drum corps, color guard units, trucks, cars, golf carts, horse drawn carriages, wagons and individual riders. If you are interested in participating in the parade contact Jason Blackburn at 937-621-2166 or email for an application at: [email protected]

“We couldn’t be happier about everything that’s come together for this much anticipated event of the season,” according to Jason Blackburn, the promoter of the event. “Amazing food, one-of-a-kind local crafts and great vendors, live music, a special visit from Santa, pony rides, petting zoo, horse and wagon rides, dirt drag races and the evening parade– it’s going to be a great day of family-friendly entertainment, and we hope you can come join us.”

For more details about the event and to participate in contests, go to www.facebook.com/cremedelacreme.cakery and then click on the Events tab for “Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show” and “Darke County Dirt Drag Races”.

You can also contact Jason Blackburn for more information at 937-621-2166 or email at: [email protected]