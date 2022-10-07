Hill honored by OFRW

DUBLIN — The Ohio Federation of Republican Women (OFRW) recently honored outstanding Federated Republican Women from the state of Ohio. Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) member Betty Hill was among the 15 honorees.

Hill has been a member of the DCRWC for many years. During those years, she has served in numerous offices; being treasurer, secretary, second vice president, first vice president and president. She has also chaired the DCRWC Ways and Means, Membership, Program and By-Laws Committees.

While serving as President of the Darke County Republican Women’s Club, the club received the annual “Republican of the Year” award from the Darke County Republican Party.

She has helped with candidate campaign activities at all levels of government. Hill also organized the Darke County Republican Women’s Club’s “Meet the Candidates” events while she was President. She kept club meetings well organized and was instrumental in proposing and facilitating many educational programs for the community.

Hill has helped with the Darke County Republican Party Fair tent set-up and volunteered to help staff it many times.

Her professional career involved working in the banking industry for 13 years. She served as secretary to Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending at Michigan National Bank, as secretary in Commercial Lending for Southeast Bank in Largo, Fla. and also as a teller at Fifth Third Bank in Greenville.

Hill worked with appraisal firms for over 12 years. First working as receptionist for approximately six appraisers in their Greenville office and then in two other Greenville appraisal firms as Secretary and Administrative Assistant.

Hill has three daughters and sons-in-law: Sherri (Ron) Beisner, Greenville; Becky (Jim) Foster, Cassopolis, MI; and Mitzi (Tony) Stoner, Waynesville. She is also proud of her eight grandchildren and 10 great-grand children. Hill also has step-children through past husband Jim: Jeff (Diane) Hill, Greenville; Rick-deceased- (Patti) Hill, Greenville; and Brenda (Phil) Sullenberger, Piqua, and their families.

Hill volunteered at Garst Museum and has other volunteer involvement in the Greenville community. Her interests, after the family, are her flowers (especially roses), reading, and dining out.

The OFRW, founded in 1929, is a statewide organization of hundreds of members in constituent clubs. It is the largest, most powerful political organization in Ohio providing the avenue for women to influence policy, develop candidates, and elect the leaders of Ohio. The OFRW is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. It is federated under the National Federation of Republican Women. For more information regarding the OFRW, visit www.theofrw.com.

DCRWC is a political group founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Jaime LeVeck at: [email protected]