McMaster opens DCCA Artists Series

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts’ 2022-2023 Artists Series season opens Saturday, Oct. 22 at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville with versatile singer/songwriter Luke McMaster, who has written hit songs for notable artists such as Nick Lachey and Rihanna as well as earning acclaim for his 2013 recording “Good Morning Beautiful,” a song co-written by well-known Grammy-nominated pianist Jim Brickman, with whom McMaster often tours. “His soulful tenor thrills audiences around the world, whether he is singing his own songs, pop favorites, soul music or rhythm and blues numbers,” stated DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “Audiences of all ages will definitely find something to like when Luke McMaster takes the stage,” Warner concluded. The concert starts at 8 p.m.

“DCCA is bringing entertainment, culture, and excitement to our community as we work to also bring audiences back to performances following a brief intermission brought about by the COVID epidemic,” explained Andrea Jordan, DCCA Executive Director. “Thus our season theme—Bringing You Back,” which offers fun and inspiration through the arts,” she concluded.

Following the appearance by Luke McMaster, DCCA’s Artists Series concerts continue at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall with Appalachian Americana quartet “Hey Mavis” on Saturday, Nov. 12, followed by dynamic America’s Got Talent finalists “Sons of Serendip”, an eclectic quartet consisting of a harpist, cellist, pianist, and vocalist who will perform on Saturday, April 22, and concluding with the highly anticipated annual return of Toledo Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, May 27. DCCA’s season also includes a Special Event on Saturday, Feb. 11 with award-winning Bluegrass musicians “Appalachian Road Show” strumming and singing at St. Clair Memorial Hall.

Park National Bank is sponsoring this performance by Luke McMaster; the Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. Also, DCCA membership contributions and funds provided by Darke County Endowment for the Arts support all DCCA presentations. Additionally, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation.

Tickets for the Luke McMaster concert cost $25 for adults; student tickets are half price. Season tickets for the entire Artists Series are also available for $100, a $20 savings over individual tickets. To purchase your tickets, contact DCCA on-line at www.DarkeCountyArts.org, by mail at P.O. Box 718, Greenville, Ohio 45331, by calling 937-547-0908, or by making an appointment to visit DCCA’s office on the third floor of Greenville Public Library; regular office hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:30 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the show which starts at 8 p.m.