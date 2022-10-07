Powell praises Ohio Right to Life March

COLUMBUS – State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) was recently joined by thousands of fellow Ohioans in Columbus at the first ever Ohio March for Life. Ohioans came to celebrate the sanctity of life in the state and discuss the importance of creating and supporting a culture of life in Ohio through legislation.

The March featured speakers representing groups such as the Right to Life Action Coalition, Columbus Christian Center, Alveda King Ministries, Ohio Right to Life, and the Center for Christian Virtue. Rep. Powell also spoke at the rally on behalf of the Ohio House Pro-Life Caucus, many of whose members joined her on stage and during the March.

“Now is the moment we stand together and recognize the personhood of the unborn child, and make abortion illegal and unthinkable in Ohio and the whole United States,” said Powell. “Together, we can ensure that Ohio is a state where families flourish and children are protected.”

Rep. Powell is proud to be the founder of the Ohio House Pro-Life Caucus, which is dedicated to promoting life, ending abortion, and strengthening families in Ohio.