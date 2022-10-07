GREENVILLE — On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Naturalist Mitchell Pence of the Darke County Parks and a few of his raptor ambassador friends will be stopping by Greenville Public Library for the program, Nevermore: The Truth about Birds of Prey. The program will begin at 11 a.m. in the third floor conference room.

Birds of prey have been the topic of stories and folklore across many countries and cultures. Taking the roles of hopeful symbols, messengers from gods, or even bad omens, our feathered friends have been revered and feared throughout history. Join them to learn more about these fascinating animals and the legends that surround them.