Virtue or conflict and controversy, your choice

By Kathy Monnin

Versailles News

We all experience life differently and everyone sees things differently. I’ve been told my column is too polite. Personally, I feel there are too many problems going on in the world. Each of us knows our individual circumstances, our joys, our struggles, our challenges, and our responsibilities. Why should I mention the injustices of this world. Besides, I’ll see things from my own perspective based on how my life has been impacted.

Throughout our life we make compromises. We give up some of our time, aspirations, self, and independence for those we love and whom we are bound. At every age and stage of life we have decisions to make. Some are easy decisions while others may be terribly difficult. The choices we make can create minor change or cause conflict and controversy. Repercussion from a decision is not always a good indicator of whether the choice was right or wrong. There will be times when we will experience the greatest reverberation over fundamental matters such as faith, marriage, children, family, and work. Especially if virtue or morals are often ridiculed by the world. As the saying goes “no good deed goes unpunished.”

Decisions are based upon our priorities. Priorities are made in our business life, personal life, religious life and social activities. When our priorities are properly aligned, they will lead us to a fulfilling and rewarding life, but if they are misaligned our life may become meaningless.

When life is going well, we may be presented with many opportunities, some enticing and even lucrative. Because things are going well, we can easily lose sight of what is truly important. For most of us we want what is best for our families, ourselves and society. But it can be hard to differentiate what is profoundly important until we have suffered devastating loss, public exposure, or something equally demoralizing.

So often money rules lives, however money is a dangerous commodity capable of corrupting more people than it benefits. Power, like money is enticing, and capable of remarkable things for good or for ill. It is difficult for us to hoard money and still be generous, but it is also difficult to be generous without being sought for your generosity.

Philanthropists are a special breed. Typically, philanthropists feel it is their duty to society either out of virtue, moral obligation, or religious beliefs to be benefactors. Do we, as individuals of humanity feel a similar responsibility to assist the less fortunate? Do we instruct the ignorant, comfort the sorrowful, bear wrongs patiently, pray for one another? Do we forgive others, avoid judging people, and treat everyone with respect, even the unborn and the dying?

This world is interwoven with conflict, controversy and chaos which we cannot fight on its level for we haven’t the money or the power. That’s the bad news, but the good news is we are not of this world. We are only here temporarily, and while we are we can be the change we want to see by imploring the supernatural virtues of faith, hope and charity.

“Cultivate virtue in yourself and virtue will be real. Cultivate it in the family and virtue will abound. Cultivate it in the village and virtue will grow. Cultivate it in the nation and virtue will be abundant. Cultivate it in the universe and virtue will be everywhere.” ~Lao Tzu

“Virtue is nothing without the trial of temptation, for, there is no conflict without an enemy, no victory without strife.” ~St. Pope Leo the Great

“The greatest virtues are those which are most useful to other persons.” ~Aristotle

UPCOMING EVENTS

Saturday, Oct. 8, Darke County Single’s Dance at the Greenville VFW on North Ohio Street. Doors Open at 6 p.m. Dance from 8–11 p.m. with a $7 cover charge. Band: Mike Willis.

Sunday, Oct. 9, Fried Chicken Dinner starting at 4 p.m. by the Versailles American Legion at the Versailles Vets Club. Dine in, carry out or drive thru. Call ahead orders can be made as early as 3 p.m. by calling 937-526-5959.

Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 9–10:30 a.m., (Widow/Widowers) Breakfast at the Wooden Spoon. Those interested can join in.

Oct. 11–Oct. 15 – The Bradford Pumpkin Show. With no confetti on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Thursday, Oct. 13, Card Night downstairs in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m. Open to the public.

Saturday, Oct. 15, noon, a Public Patriotic Rosary Rally will be held at the Amphitheater in Heritage Park, Versailles. Bring your lawn chair and rosary. (Transportation from the parking lots will be available.)

Happy 100th birthday to Virginia Goubeaux, also birthday wishes to Ginny Daniels (98), Jeanie Francis, Linda Rosengarten, Mike Overholser, Mike Grieshop, Krista Schmitmeyer, Bill Brandewie, Steve Bey, Justin Swabb, Cindy Miller, Lori Davidson, Janet Rehmert, Steve Bey, Jerry Gasquez, Greg Bergman, Deacon Mike Meyer, Misty Henninger, Marilyn Petitjean, Colin Peters, Ellen Peters, Camille Watren, Mary Moran, Becky Condon, Lisa Gehret, Sue Hughes, Lori York, Dave Friar, Lori Barhorst, Bob Turpen, Virgil Knapke, Roger Henry, Kathy Weldy, Sharon Dapore, Sylvia Henry, Ryan Oliver, Jim Zehringer, Scarlett Helmstetter, and John Wood, as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Kelsey & Jason Howard (3), Jessica and Nick Groff (16), Kate and Clint Brewer (16), Dina and Jim Marchal (20), Jenny and Phil Pleiman (22), Darlene and David Meyer (22), Michelle and David McClure (25), Julie and Todd Deeter (28), Lori and Doug Davidson (29), Elaine and Kurt Bohman (33), Lisa and Kent Barga (37), Joan and Mike Bergman (47), Nancy and Joe Taylor (50), Alice and Ralph Mangen (65), and all couples celebrating anniversaries.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Judy A. Grieshop (69), Alberta Plessinger (77), Fr. Patrick Patterson (83), and all those who have passed, especially those whose anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick and suffering, for those who struggle, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, heed the wisdom of Confucius. “To put the world in right order, we must first put the nation in order: to put the nation in order, we must first put the family in order: to put the family in order, we must first cultivate our personal life: to cultivate our personal life we must first set our hearts right.”

We can sow the seed of new beginnings. Although it will take years for the seed to multiply it is hope for a brighter tomorrow. Hope that our children’s and grandchildren’s lives will improve because we cared enough to live a life of purpose through faith, hope and charity.