Jenkinson moves on to districts; Greenville falls one stroke short as a team

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

MIAMISBURG — The Lady Wave girls’ golf team was one stroke away from qualifying for the Division I District Tournament. During the Division I Southwest Sectional Tournament at Pipestone Golf Club, Greenville finished in fifth as a team. They shot a 388 as fourth place Carroll High School shot a 387.

Kenna Jenkinson shot a 75 and will advance to districts as she clinched the first of the four individual spots. Her score tied for the second best in the event.

Lexi Slade shot a 95. Sofia Chrisman had a 108 and Vera Cox had a 110. Callee Moore shot a 125.

Jenkinson will wait until Oct. 12 to compete in the District Tournament at Heatherwoode Golf Course in Springboro. To advance to the State Tournament, Jenkinson will need to place in the top three in the tournament.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]