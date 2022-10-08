Motorcyclist taken by CareFlight after crash

ARCANUM — On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:49 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and CareFlight were dispatched to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road in reference to a serious injury accident.

Investigation revealed a white 2006 Chevy cargo van driven by Felipe Bastida, 51, of Dayton, was northbound on Red River West Grove Road when Bastida attempted to make a left turn into a private drive when he was struck by a black 1983 Honda Magna driven by David Barga, 27, of Bradford, who was southbound. Barga and his motorcycle traveled off the left side of the roadway, Barga was ejected off the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Bastida was treated and released from the scene, Barga was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight where he is listed in critical condition.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team also responded to the scene for further investigation.

This accident remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.