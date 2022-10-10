Versailles shows out at Coldwater Lions Invite; three other schools compete as well

By Drew Terhall

COLDWATER — Four local schools competed at the Coldwater Lions Invitational on Oct. 8. Over 25 schools ran at the invitational as the season is slowly coming to a close.

Versailles finished ninth as a team for the high school boys. Jace Watren finished 37th with a time of 17:41.29. Drew Meyer finished close behind at 39th with a time of 17:46.86.

Ansonia finished 17th as a team. Matthew Lee finished 25th in the event with a time of 17:23.17.

Bradford finished 21st in the event. Owen Canan placed 35th with a time of 17:37.35.

For Mississinawa Valley, Daniel Harzell finished 117th with a time of 19:30.98.

For the high school girls, Versailles took third as a team. Meredith Barga finished third at the event with a time of 19:11.86. That is the fifth fastest time in the school’s history for the high school girls team. Keira Rahm finished 15th with a time of 20:16.85.

Bradford finished 19th as a team. Megan Wood finished 102nd overall with a time of 23:23.92.

For Ansonia, Olivia Creager finished 38th. She ran for a time of 21:20.24. For Mississinawa Valley, Ingrid Ojeda and Harley Hanes finished 93rd and 94th respectively. Ojeda ran for a time of 22:55.62. Hanes ran for a time of 22:58.71.

The junior high boys took the course after the high school runners were done.

Versailles Middle School boys’ took third as a team. Benjamin Pitsenbarger finished fifth in the invite with a time of 11:09.65. Jackson Spitzer finished 11th with a time of 11:24.21.

For the Railroaders, Kyree Roberts finished 73rd with a time of 12:57. It was a personal best time for Roberts. For the Ansonia Tigers, Kevin Johnson finished 144th with a time of 17:04.

In the junior high girls division, Versailles took first as a team. They had three runners finish in the top 10. Corynn Goubeaux finished second with a time of 12:19.33. Ava Rismiller finished fifth with a time of 12:36.93. Claire Simon finished ninth with a time of 13:07.04.

For Bradford, Savannah Beachler and Natalie Wood finished 29th and 31st respectively. Beachler finished with a time of 13:34.79 and Wood finished with a time of 13:45.81. Both times are a personal record for each runner.

For Mississinawa Valley, Tenlee Woodbury finished 63rd with a time of 14:33.22.

Next week will be the conference meets. Versailles will return to Coldwater for the MAC Invitational. The rest of the teams will head to Pleasant Hill for the WOAC Invitational. All events will take place on Oct. 15.

