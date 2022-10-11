Celebrate You Saturday is Oct. 15

GREENVILLE — I Am Well Foundation is pleased to host I Am Well Darke County’s first

Celebrate You Saturday on Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Blue Lantern Tea located at 106 N. Broadway, Greenville.

The community is invited to attend and experience a variety of health and wellness modalities ranging from chair massage to sound healing to the health benefits of tea. The first 10 minute session is free. All other sessions are $10 each. The proceeds go to I Am Well Foundation and I Am Well Darke County.

Please join us as they celebrate your health and wellness.

For more information email [email protected]