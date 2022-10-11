Commissioners authorize CHIP Lead Abatement Program application

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss OSU Extension Updates and authorize the filing of the Program Year 2022 CHIP Lead Abatement Program application. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present.

In a matter of examination and allowance of bills dated Oct. 11 for county bills, including any “Then and Now” certificates, in the General Fund there is $80,390.98, and in the Outside General Fund there is $23,381.81 for a grand total of $103,772.79.

Taylor Dill with the OSU Extension gave an update as to how her research is going.

“For this coming month, I have a few research trials that I am still waiting on getting harvested,” Dill said.

Dill has three fungicide trials going on with two being for corn. A Xyway trial, a fungicide for corn, has been harvested, and it is Dill’s recommendation for farmers to look out for the fungicide next year to ensure the county is ready for it, “especially if you have a span in August where it is oddly cold, it could affect the yield.”

An update of the 4-H youth development was also given. It was noted the GO Plants! Program is up and running with approximately 80 students in the Arcanum third grade participating. The program allows students to plant Wisconsin Fast Plants and study the life cycle of plants from seed back to seed pod in just a few weeks. It gives students the opportunity to learn about pollution and pollination of their own plants.

“Roseanne (Scammahorn) is focusing on her Healthy You series which is Tai Chi for Arthritis and other healthy eating classes as well. Rhonda (Williams) and her are both going to get certified in Mental Health for Adults,” Dill said.

Williams spoke in previous meetings about being able to become certified to teach mental health in children, and she knew mental health for adults was a goal. She and Scammahorn will be completing an Adult Mental Health First Aid Facilitator Training virtually for three days in order to be able to offer these services to the county. The cost is approximately $2,300 and grant money covers registration fees.

The commissioners approved an expense request for commissioners Stegall and Holmes to attend the CCAO Winter Conference on Dec. 7-9 in Columbus. Estimated total cost for the event is $2,127.57. Citizen Fred Dean inquired about the meeting seeing as Stegall plans on retiring at the end of the year. He questioned why the county would pay for Commissioner Stegall to attend an event that close to his retirement.

Commissioner Holmes spoke up and said there are reasons as to why Stegall needs to be in attendance.

“Typically for commissioners who are retiring, they always have a big to-do for them at the state commissioners association meeting. Plus, they are winding him off of some committees and stuff like that so there are procedural things that need to happen before he leaves,” Aultman said.

The commissioners approved the authorization for the filing of the Program Year 2022 CHIP Lead Abatement Program Application. This application is to apply for the grant money needed for the equipment needed to do lead checks in paint within the county.

Susan Laux is directed to submit the application on or before Oct. 12 to the Ohio Department of Development, Office of Community Development for their review and approval.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

