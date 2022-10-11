GHS celebrates Homecoming with parade and victory

By Dawn Hatfield

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Greenville High School celebrated their 2022 homecoming, Flipping Through the Holidays, last week. Onlookers lined South Broadway on Thursday to catch both candy and sightings of Greenville students and athletes as the annual homecoming parade rolled by on a picturesque fall evening. GHS teachers, Beth Arnold (math) and Kathryn Quinn (Spanish), were honored as Grand Marshals of this year’s homecoming parade.

The floats traveled north along Broadway Street and east onto Harmon Drive, ending in front of Harmon Field where a pep rally and powder puff football games would ensue. Ryan Crampton was crowned Chief Greenwave just before fans flowed into the stands to watch freshmen take on sophomores and juniors face off against seniors. Their 6-6 tie proved freshmen and sophomores were far more equally matched than the seniors and juniors, with seniors winning their game in a 20-0 blowout.

Friday night festivities began with the 2022 Homecoming Court’s presentation on Harmon Field. Queen candidates Kyleigh Clark, Sami Frens, Morgan Hanes, Lilly Lowe, Skylar Fletcher, Samantha Suter, and Ella Strawn were escorted by Avery Ernst, Haiden Livingston, Rick Heinrich, Braden Addis, Casey Willis, Ryan Crampton, and Ty Bush. Samantha Frens was crowned the 2022 Homecoming Queen.

The surprisingly frigid weather didn’t stop Greenville players from building on their early lead to end the homecoming football match-up in a win over Butler. The marching band dazzled the crowd with an uplifting performance from their “Imagine” program at halftime, and seniors rounded out a week of domination by accepting their well-deserved Spirit Award for Homecoming 2022.

Contact Daily Advocate Reporter Dawn Hatfield at 937-569-0066 or [email protected]