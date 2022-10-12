Greenville High School, Franklin Monroe junior high shine at Ed Leas Fall Classic

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

EATON — Four Darke County schools participated in the Ed Leas Fall Classic on Oct. 8 in Eaton. It’s the last invitational before the conference meets.

The high schools were seperated into two divisions, the purple and the gold division. The Greenville High School girls were the only ones to run in the purple division.

Tessa Fine finished seventh with a time of 20:43.2. Jadyn Norris and Megan Lind both made the top 25 at 21st and 22nd respectively. The team finished fourth as a whole.

In the high school girls gold division, Brooklyn Miras and Arianne Garrison finished first and second in the event. Miras ran for a time of 20:20.6 and Garrison ran for a time of 20:24.1. The team finished third in the team standings.

For Franklin Monroe, Zoe Brookey finished 13th with a time of 22:37.3. Hallie Aslinger cracked the top 25, finishing 24th. The team finished fifth.

All four schools ran in the gold division for the high school boys.

Trey Rammel finished fourth for Greenville with a time of 17:40.6. Dominic Tanner finished 15th with a time of 18:27.5. The Green Wave finished fourth as a team.

Arcanum finished third as a team with three runners finishing in the top 15. Jacob Rice led the way for the Trojans with a time of 18:07.6. Ashton Paul and Kolin Frazee finished 13th and 14th respectively.

For the Jets, Cason Yount finished 37th with a time of 19:03.5. The team finished sixth in the team standings.

Tri-Village finished just behind Franklin Monroe at seventh. The Patriots were led by Aden McConachie with a time of 19:26.5. He finished 47th in the event.

It was then time for the junior high girls.

Franklin Monroe had five runners finish in the top seven. From second to fifth place: Stella Fugate, Hannah Wolfe, Mia Brookey and Sami Stull finished in the top five. Sydney Baker finished seventh. They placed first as a team.

Arcanum had two runners finish in the top 15. Ella Warren finished eighth with a time of 14:16.1. Brynn Byers finished 11th with a time of 14:27.9. The team placed fourth.

For Tri-Village, Addison Pipenger finished 13th with a time of 14:37.

The junior high boys ended the event.

For Arcanum, Dash Thacker finished fifth with a time of 11:38.7.

Franklin Monroe finished fourth as a team. Vail Cox and Eddie Heck finished 18th and 19th in the event respectively. Cox had a time of 12:17.9 and Heck had a time of 12:19.2.

For Tri-Village, Nolan Blackford finished 46th with a time of 13:24.5.

Greenville will turn their attention to the MVL cross country meet on Oct. 15 at Sidney High School. The WOAC schools will be at their conference meet on the same day at Pleasant Hill.

