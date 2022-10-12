It doesn’t matter if you’ve never heard of him

By Marilyn Delk

DCCA News

Darke County Center for the Arts will present Canadian singer/songwriter Luke McMaster at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Saturday, Oct. 22. Although Luke has gained attention with his hit “Good Morning Beautiful,” which reached number three on the Billboard charts, and his tours with famed pianist and sometimes songwriting partner Jim Brickman, you may not be familiar with Luke. However, you can trust DCCA to only bring artists of high quality to our community; therefore, it does not matter whether you have heard about this artist, or any of those who are scheduled to appear in a DCCA presentation. Luke McMaster—and everything else on the docket for DCCA—IS definitely worth seeing.

Described as “a pop artist who has a deep love of early soul and Motown,” Luke’s show at St. Clair Memorial Hall will showcase a number of favorite Motown hits, including a medley of songs by The Supremes. The musical arrangements for these numbers were constructed with assistance from Lamont Dozier, who wrote those hits. Before Lamont passed away recently, he was working with Luke, often sharing intimate tales of those days of Motown glory; during his upcoming performance, Luke will share some of those stories. Additionally, Luke and pianist Arun Chaturvedi composed a Motown inspired song with Dozier, about the iconic songwriter’s impressive life in the music business, fittingly entitled“My Life Is a Song;” that song is among those on the local show’s set list.

In addition to honoring the life and music of Lamont Dozier, this show will include three brand new songs that have never before been performed for a live audience. Adding variety and depth to the musical equation, Luke will be accompanied by the aforementioned Arun Chaturvedi on piano, as well as Quisha Wint on vocals and Selena Evangeline on vocals and electric guitar.

Born in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada, to a family who held high expectations for academic achievement, Luke McMaster hid his musical ambitions throughout his early years. However, after only two weeks as an English Literature major at Brandon University, Luke withdrew from the school, moved to Winnipeg, and began studying at Winnipeg Contemporary Music College. While there, the aspiring singer/songwriter collaborated with like-minded artists to write and perform music. In 1999, Luke formed a partnership with Rob James, resulting in a debut album, McMaster & James, that went gold in Canada.

In 2003, Luke became a full-time songwriter and producer, contributing to hit albums by the likes of Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys), Nick Lachey, and Rihanna, as well as writing original compositions for many popular television shows and movies. However, in 2011, McMaster relaunched his career as a performer, leading to his biggest hit, “Good Morning Beautiful,” cowritten and recorded with Jim Brickman.

Still need convincing that you should come out to see this artist you may have never heard of? Well, how about this? Luke McMaster has earned praise from iconic Motown artist Smokey Robinson! “Check out @lukemcmaster’s cover of my song ‘Ooh Baby Baby’,” tweeted the 80-year-old icon to his thousands of followers in February 2020. “Amazing job, Luke!” he concluded. The same message was also posted on the legend’s popular Facebook page. In case you need reminding, “Ooh Baby Baby” was a big hit for Smokey Robinson and The Miracles in 1965.

So Smokey and I share the belief that Luke McMaster is definitely worth listening to; during his concert, you will hear familiar songs plus new music, all performed with energy and verve by extremely talented artists doing what they were born to do. Tickets for the Luke McMaster concert cost $25 for adults; student tickets are half price. To purchase yours, contact DCCA at www.DarkeCountyArts.org or 937-547-0908, or at DCCA’s office on the third floor of Greenville Public Library; office hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., 1-3 p.m., and by appointment. Tickets will also be available at the door immediately prior to the show which starts at 8 p.m.