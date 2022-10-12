Lear and Szilagyi named Prince and Princess

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

BRADFORD — The 93rd Bradford Pumpkin Show kicked off with the fanfare visitors have come to expect at the annual event. There was a parade, music from area high school bands, smiles, laughter and, of course, confetti. Opening night also means the first of three events to declare the Pumpkin Show’s royalty.

Up first was the annual Prince and Princess Pageant that featured boys and girls ages 6-12 years. The judges had a difficult decision to make as all of the contestants were creatively dressed for the theme of Holidays on Parade and smartly, and sometimes hilariously, answered the questions of emcee Michelle Lavy.

Unfortunately, there can be only one prince and princess. Earning this year’s titles were Brady Szilagyi and Olyvia Lear.

Szilagyi represented President’s Day as he dressed like former President Donald Trump. He even tried the dance made popular by the president at his campaign rallies. Before exiting the interview, he gave the judges and audience a thumbs up. Szilagyi, age 8, is a student at Bradford. He is the son of Tom and Ashley Jones and Aaron Szilagyi.

Lear represented Christmas and had one of the most unique costumes in the event. She dressed as Mrs. Claus in a snow globe. Lear wrangled the heavy contraption that was her snow globe as she confidently answered questions. Lear, age 11, is a student at Newton. She is the daughter of Cody Lear and Kattie Guillerman of Pleasant Hill.

Earning first runners-up in the contest were Natalie Rank, daughter of Ben and Kristen Rank, of Bradford, and Kaige Woodruff, son of Ryan and Heavenly Woodruff, of Bradford. Rank also earned best costume. She represented Christmas and was dressed as a Christmas Angel. Woodruff represented Thanksgiving and was dressed as Squanto.

Earning second runners-up were Emily Peck, daughter of Nathan and Felicia and mom Misti, of Cincinnati, and Andy Puthoff, son of Terry and Rita Puthoff, of Bradford. Peck represented two holidays – her birthday and the 4th of July. She had a dress that quickly changed from one to the other. Puthoff represented Valentine’s Day and was dressed as Cupid; fully equipped with heart-tipped arrows.

Earning best costume for the boys and best parade float was William Kiehl. Kiehl represented Halloween and was dressed as a ghostbuster. His float looked like a scene from the movie.

Also earning awards in the float category were Addalyn Grant, second place, with a patriotic as she represented the 4th of July, and Carson Bryant, third place, who represented Groundhog’s Day with his float and costume.

Additional contestants for the boys were Killian Garvey, Joseph Grilliot, Emmett Clark, Garrett Yingst and Roman Kolb. Additional contestants for the girls were Anna Rank, Ella Whitmer, Brileigh Diehl, Emma Owens, Kaydence Dirksen, Ainsley Yingst and Aryah Lear.

