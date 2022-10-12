Fatal motorcycle crash near Pitsburg

ARCANUM — On Oct. 11, approximately 11:29 p.m., Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire, Arcanum Fire, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 8500 block of Pitsburg Laura Road in reference to a motorcycle accident.

An investigation revealed a black 2022 Kawasaki KL650 driven by Liam Hayes, 26, of Arcanum was traveling east on Pitsburg Laura Road in the 8500 block. Hayes drove off the right side of the roadway striking a house before coming to rest. Hayes was treated at the scene by Arcanum Rescue and was transported to Maimi Valley Hospital by CareFlight were he succumbed to his injuries. Hayes was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.