Halloween parade and Beggars Night is Oct. 27

GREENVILLE — After a couple year hiatus due to a pandemic and weather, it’s back. The Daily Advocate/Early Bird Halloween Parade during Main Street Greenville’s Beggars Night festivities. This time, provisions have been made to hold the event rain or shine. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m.

Children and adults of all ages wishing to participate in the parade and costume judging are invited to begin lining up at 6:30 p.m. next to the former Wayne Cinema at the corner of South Broadway and West 5th Streets. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. and travel through the downtown to area to the Traffic Circle. Political campaigning is not permitted in the parade.

There are several categories for judging with the winner of each category taking home $30. Second place will receive $20 and third place will receive $10. The categories include Tiny Tots Girls & Boys up to age 6, Masked Girls & Boys ages 6-10, Masked Girls & Boys ages 11-16, Costumed Adults, and Costumed Groups. The prizes will be awarded at the fountain on the Traffic Circle.

In case of inclement weather, the Beggar’s Night Costume Contest will be held indoors at Sure Shot Tap House, 117 E. 5th St., Greenville.

Immediately following the parade and costume judging, Beggar’s Night festivities will include trick-or-treating in the downtown business district. There will also be fun activitiy stations and candy for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade.