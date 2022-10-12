Learn how to self publish

PIQUA — Ever wanted to write? Short stories? Novels? A book of poems? Your memoir? Do you write? Would you like to see your books in print or available as e-books on Amazon? Have you ever heard that expression that everyone has at least one book in him or her just waiting to be written? Ever wanted to tell your personal story, complete with photographs, for your children and grandchildren and get it in print so that it is not lost?

Now is your chance to learn from a master storyteller, Terry Pellman. Go to Amazon.com and under books and Pellman’s name, you will find 23 books and collections of short stories available for purchase in print and/or as e-books. Pellman is self-published which means that he has total control and doesn’t need to wait for months or years to see if a company is interested in publishing his work.

Self-publishing is garnering more and more respect with tremendous potential, and if you are interested in how to do it, you are invited to learn from a master at Edison State Community College, Piqua Campus, East Hall, Room 406, at 3 p.m. on Oct. 13. There is no charge, and reservations are not required. Students and community members are invited to attend.

Pellman, a graduate of Urbana University and a retired social services administrator, says of his work, “In my writing, I deal with the unpredictability of life, the randomness of fateful events, coping with loss, and struggles with faith and accepting mortality.” He adds, “I like to bring a “story to a conclusion with a bittersweet ending, and I always hope that one of my stories will end up as a basis for a motion picture. I had a close call once in getting that wish fulfilled. And once a friend of my brother saw one of my novels at a bookshop in Long Beach , California.”

Excerpts from his work will be available for the audience members to compare their writing with his.

Following Pellman’s presentation, there will be small -group critiquing sessions, and participants are invited to bring five copies of something they would like critiqued. Those who would just like to observe are welcome to stay as well. Email event organizer Dr. Vivian Blevins ([email protected]) or Edison Stare Creative Writing Club president August Evans ([email protected]) with questions.