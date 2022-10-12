Local Briefs

Fish fry cancelled

GREENVILLE — An American Legion Post 140 fish fry that was scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21 has been cancelled.

College Fair planned

VERSAILLES — The fifth annual College, Career and Military Fair, sponsored by the Versailles FFA and high school guidance counselor Hollie Ahrens will be held on Monday, Nov. 14, 6-7:30 p.m. The College Fair is free and open to grades ninth through 12th, along with the students’ parents.

Fire hydrant flushing

ANSONIA — The Village of Ansonia Utility Department will be ﬂushing all fire hydrants in the village’s distribution system Oct. 19-21 and will continue Oct. 24 and 25, as necessary. Flushing is necessary to remove iron accumulations from the water mains. Customers may experience periods of rusty water or water discoloration during this period. The village recommends customers allow 24 hours before washing clothes. You may also want to check your water before you start washing.

DCP meeting cancelled

GREENVILLE — The regular meeting of the Darke County Parks Board of Commissioners scheduled for Oct. 13 has been cancelled. For more information, email [email protected]