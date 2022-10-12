Miami Co. Sheriff awarded grant

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce they have once again been awarded a traffic enforcement grant for fiscal year 2023. This will mark the 17th consecutive year the Sheriff’s Office has been awarded federal monies for traffic enforcement throughout the county.

The funds are administered by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. The sheriff’s office was awarded a total of $78,702.28 for fiscal year 2023 to be expended solely on overtime for extra traffic enforcement and some fuel costs. A total of 1,100 hours will be expended on extra traffic enforcement throughout the upcoming year. The goal of the extra traffic enforcement is to reduce the number of fatal and injury crashes on Miami County roadways and increase restraint usage along with removing impaired drivers. Deputies will be strictly enforcing all of Ohio’s traffic statutes with special emphasis on removing impaired drivers and seatbelt enforcement while working the grant details.

Most of the extra traffic enforcement details will be assigned during holidays when vehicular travel increases, along with an increase in impaired driving. By having extra deputies on patrol it will also enable them to be available to offer roadside assistance to disabled motorists and have an additional deterrent effect on criminal activity, by the mere presence of additional deputies on Miami County roadways.

Deputies will be working an additional 32 hours for the upcoming Halloween holiday.