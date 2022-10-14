Adoptable Pet of the Week

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home.

Say hello to Aslan! Shelter staff were told Aslan is a one-and-a-half-year-old neutered male Chow mix. Aslan’s previous owner reported he is great with kids, loves car rides, and will play tug-of-war. Aslan walks well on a leash and doesn’t seem to mind other dogs at the shelter. Aslan weighed in at 49.6 pounds, and he came to the shelter already having his bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper, and one-year rabies vaccines. Aslan is heartworm negative and also microchipped.

Adoptions are $90 cash/check. Visiting hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Come in and meet Aslan and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Bring him or her along for a “meet and greet!”

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on WTGR 97.5 FM.