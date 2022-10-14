Smile, someone’s watching you

By Kathy Monnin

Versailles News

Do not get paranoid, I did not mean to imply you are under surveillance, but if you are threatened by that possibility, your concerns could be warranted. This has proven to be the age of technology. Everyone carries a cell phone now, with capabilities to video record, then there are store cameras, cameras in parking lots, private video doorbell cameras, personal drones, and even personal satellites. As a people we are always interacting with others and how we conduct ourselves has a direct effect on others, be it positive or negative. At any given time, we are always being watched by someone somewhere.

As a young girl I remember everyone smiling at each other as a form of a greeting; at the grocery, at the bank, at lunch, in a restroom, literally everywhere people were. I remember times when I had to stop arguing with my mother to smile at someone we were passing. It sounds funny, but that’s how it was. Once I made the effort to smile at someone it was difficult to return to my original feeling of anger.

When I went to other towns people didn’t smile when they passed one another. They made me feel like I was a “bumpkin” because I greeted everyone I met with a smile, while they often looked away, stared straight ahead or even stared at me judgmentally. Over the years, the same treatment befell me in Versailles, primarily from those a generation younger than I. Their attention focused on cell phones rather than people or surroundings.

Times have changed in many ways. It is not just the lost smile, it’s the lost moment. Everyone seems to be racing around, going from one practice, appointment, or errand to another. Ever tried to chat with an acquaintance at a store? Within minutes they explain why they don’t have time to talk. Life is hectic, few if any of us are living in the moment, and even less are conscious of what is going on around us.

Ever see a smile that you know came straight from the heart? That’s a powerful smile, the kind of smile that communicates to other’s hearts. Smiling is a natural drug. There is research evidence supporting smiling reduces stress and lowers the heart rate in tense situations. It seems smiling activates neural messaging in the brain and can elevate mood-boosting neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin. Further studies link smiling with lower blood pressure and longevity. Smiling is contagious but best of all a forced smile has the same powerful benefits as a genuine joyful smile. In other words, smiling doesn’t have to come naturally but its benefits will.

Smiling reduces our stress and pain, releases endorphins and relaxes our bodies naturally. Smiling makes us appear more confident, promotable, and approachable. Smiling keeps us positive and makes us look more attractive and youthful. The muscles used to smile lift the face, creating a younger appearance. It’s truly astonishing, just by turning a frown upside down or lifting the edges of our mouth we can give ourselves a non-surgical facelift. In addition, smiling boosts our immune system, lowers our blood pressure, and as mentioned before can elevate our mood, cause us to live longer, and make us look and feel better all day, every day.

I don’t know about you, but just knowing these benefits of smiling puts a real smile on my face.

“Smiling for someone is sweet but making someone smile is the best feeling.” ~Unknown

“Use your smile to change the world, but don’t let this world change your smile.” ~Unknown

“A smile can brighten the darkest day.” ~Unknown

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, Oct. 14 – Saturday, Oct. 15 – The Bradford Pumpkin Show final days.

Friday, Oct. 14, beginning at 7 p.m., Halloween Karaoke Party in the Bunker, at the Versailles Vets Club.

Friday, Oct. 14, Annual Football Drop immediately following the football game.

Saturday, Oct. 15, noon, Public Patriotic Rosary Rally will be held at the Amphitheater in Heritage Park, Versailles. Bring your lawn chair and rosary. (Transportation from the parking lots will be available.)

Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Holiday vendor event at the Ansonia American Legion. Also Saturday from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. “Celebrate You Saturday” at 106 N Broadway St., Greenville for free massages, nutritional education and more. Then from 5–7 p.m. smothered pork chops with grilled mushrooms and onions, a baked potato and salad for $10 at the Ansonia American Legion. Dine in, carry out, or call ahead.

Saturday, Oct. 15, beginning at 7 p.m. will be Karaoke in the Bunker at the Versailles Vets Club. Also Saturday, Oct. 15, Darke County Single’s Dance at the Greenville VFW on North Ohio Street. Doors Open at 6 p.m. Dance is from 8–11 p.m. with a $7 cover charge. Band: Mike Willis.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m., Singo in the Bunker (basement) at the Versailles Vets Club.

Monday, Oct. 17, 1–3:30 p.m., Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW. Music by Tom Everhart. Open to the public $5 admission at the door.

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 9–10:30 a.m., (Widow/Widowers) Breakfast at the Wooden Spoon.

Thursday, Oct. 20, from 9–10:30 a.m., (Widow/Widowers) Breakfast at Beanz Buttercream Bakery. Those interested can join in.

Thursday, Oct. 20, Card Night downstairs in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m. Open to the Public. The more the merrier.

Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at 3:30 pm there is a “Happy Fall Ya’ All” Poker Walk starting from the Eagles Lodge. $10 per participant, must return by 6:30 p.m. Door prizes, sandwiches and snacks provided.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. – noon, Versailles Food Pantry is holding a Food Drive at 166 E. Ward Street. Pull up to the blue door and pop your trunk. Members will remove the food for you.

Business News

Creekside Drive N Go, 176 N. Center St., has been a main stay in Versailles for more than 45 years. They have daily lunch specials through the week which are posted on Facebook. Their kitchen hours are Sunday and Monday 10 a.m.–9 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m.–10 p.m. Every Tuesday evening, they offer deep fried chicken dinners. This is very popular and requires a call ahead to secure a dinner at (937) 526-4038.

Happy birthday wishes Mary Lou Nerderman, Eric Phlipot, Karen Clayton, Janel Grillot, Karen Meiring, Angie Hoelscher, Mason DeMange, Jane Agne, Hayden Miller, Frances Walker, Karen Burt, Rachel Wellman, Mary Richard, Gina Hoying, Denise Otte, Josh Stachler, Zach Ward, and Gene Garber, as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Kaley and Craig Wagner (10), Katie and Matthew Curtis (12), Kate and Clint Brewer (16), Corrie and Brian Holthaus (18), Jenny and Shane Weaver (21), Jenny and Nick Timmerman (22), Paula and Mike Darnell (45), and all those couples celebrating anniversaries this week.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Dennis Connor Berry (79) and all those who have passed, especially those whose anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick and suffering, for those who struggle, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, be present in the moment, notice the people around you, and greet them with a smile as to let them know you acknowledge them. A smile is a simple expression of humanity. A smile speaks volumes without uttering a single word. It costs nothing to smile, and it makes everyone feel better. Life can be hard at times but smiling doesn’t need to be.

Everyone looks better with a smile on their face and sometimes we must be willing to share our smile to those who have lost theirs. Be prepared for the people who won’t want to return your smile. That’s all right don’t let it bother you. Let them be the one who’s bothered by wondering what you’re smiling about!

For those who would like to know more about personal satellites check out IOS TubeSat at www.Interorbital.com.