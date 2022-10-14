Commissioners honor integrity through commitments

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss appropriation transfers and resignations.

The commissioners discussed the transfer of appropriations for various departments. A total of $8,500 was transferred for the Darke County Animal Shelter to cover costs for the end of year vaccines, fuel, office supplies, etc. $2,000 was transferred for building maintenance, $500 for postage, $2,000 for office supplies, $2,000 into fuel, and $2,000 was transferred into vet services.

For the Darke County EMA a total of $600 was transferred for maintenance and repair expenses. Osgood Sewer District moved $1,500 to pay for fuel by Bill Marker. Darke County Solid Waste transferred $4,000 out of other operations into the equipment fund minus $5,000 to increase line for cap benches.

A fund advance for the 2022 Building Demo Revital. Grant to cover AIM Media bill for DEMO Contractor Ad totaling $43.50 was approved. The money will advance back once revenue is received. Another fund advance for the 2020 CDGB Grant to cover the third quarter postage totaling $30.75 was approved, and the money will advance back once revenue is received.

Revenue and appropriation increase for the 2022 FAA Terminal Construction Grant and the fund advance for the 2022 FAA Terminal Construction Grant was approved. It pertains to a new grant for the new 2022 FAA Terminal Construction Grant.

“On this one, a couple meetings ago we separated the money, so this is separating the lines that we moved on that last resolution,” Aultman said.

A total revenue increase of $3,105,142.35, and a total appropriation increase of $3,105,142.35 were approved by the commissioners.

The acceptance of resignation of the Darke County Board of Development Disabilities Board Member Greg Zechar was approved, as he resigned immediately due to work conflicts. The clerk is directed to advertise the opening of a Board Member, and that “letters of request” need to be filed in the Office of the Board of Commissioners by Nov. 15.

For the Hollansburg Elm Street sidewalk replacement project, the letter of recommendation and notice of award was granted to America’s Decorative Concrete, Ltd. The contract price of the awarded contract is $52,440.80.

A request for proposals (RFP)/ Contract Documents for Procurement to install Skid Mount Fuel Farm at the Darke County Airport was approved.

“We had worked through CMP, which is our engineering firm for the airport, and they have put out, since it’s a specialized project, a bid for a skid mount fuel farm. They put the bid out Sept. 1, and we as a commission board lacked to approve the RFP since this is such a specialized item,” Aultman said.

He said this approval is to formalize the document to get it into session and into the record. The fuel tanks themselves go back three or four years, and when the project started, the commissioners were told the whole project would be funded if they move and make improvements to the obstructions. The fuel farm being one of the obstructions.

“We are honoring our agreement with the FAA to move the fuel systems,” Aultman said. “This is just one of the many steps.”

The engineer’s estimate totaled $500,000, and the awarded bid was Sparling Corporation for $377,900. There were only four total bids for the project.

“This is honoring the integrity of the county for a commitment made,” Holmes said. “It is important communities and counties keep their word, and that is what this is.”

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]