Hiser arrested with stolen gun from Darke County

CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug and gun related charges. Grey reports that on Oct. 13, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. The HIT Team made 11 traffic stops, issued four citations for Driving Under Suspension and seven written warnings.

Arrested were the following:

Paul Michael Hiser, 47, 202 Gwendolyn Street, Fort Recovery, for Having Weapons Under Disability, a felony of the third degree.

Adam J.M. Beckman, 33, 213 Lynn Street, St. Marys, for Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Donnie L McCoy, 39, 1730 Celina Road, St.Marys, for Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

The gun that Hiser possessed was stolen from Darke County. Deputies also found 30 credit cards in the vehicle that Beckman and McCoy were in that were not in their names. An investigation of those cards is ongoing.

All cases have been sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review to determine if additional charges are warranted.

Sheriff Grey and Celina Police Chief Tom Wale remind citizens to continue to report suspicious activity and drugs tips. The information is helpful and is used to pursue those who choose to bring drugs into our communities.