Miras, Lee take first at WOAC Cross Country Championship

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

PLEASANT HILL — The WOAC Cross Country Championship was held at Indian Hills 4-H Camp on Oct. 15. It was the last meet of the year before the postseason meets are held.

Arcanum High School was the big winner for the high school divisions. Their teams placed first in the boys and girls races.

Brooklyn Miras finished first in the high school girls’ race for Arcanum. She ran a time of 20:39. Her teammate, Arianne Garrison, finished second with a time of 21:02. Kylee Freeman placed fifth with a time of 23:04.3.

On the boys’ side, Jacob Rice and Ashton Paul finished fourth and fifth, respectively for the Trojans. Rice ran a time of 18:26.3 and Paul ran a 18:33.5. Kolin Frazee finished ninth with a time of 18:52.4.

For Mississinawa Valley, they had two high school girls place in the top 10. Taylee Woodbury finished third with a time of 21:03.8. Ingrid Ojeda finished seventh with a time of 23:27.5. Syenna Purdin finished 15th for the Lady Blackhawks. The Lady Blackhawks finished third as a team. Their lone boys runner, Daniel Hartzell, placed 22nd with a time of 19:41.9.

Ansonia had Olivia Creager finish fourth for the girls with a time of 22:47.4. Their other runner, Emily Kelly, finished 24th with a time of 26:25.6. The boys finished second as a team while Matthew Lee finished first with a time of 17:44.9.

Franklin Monroe finished second in the high school girls division with three runners placing in the top 15. Zoe Brookey finished eighth with a time of 23:37.5. Avery Hosler and Hallie Aslinger finished 12th and 13th respectively. For the high school boys’, the Jets finished fourth. Sam Haney finished 19th with a time of 19:31.7.

For Bradford, Isabella Hamilton finished 30th amongst the high school girls with a time of 27:16.5. The boys finished fifth as a team. Owen Canan finished seventh with a time of 18:40.1.

For Tri-Village, they finished sixth in the boys’ division. Aden McConachie finished 30th with a time of 19:59.4.

The junior high runners took the course after the high school runners were finished.

In the girls’ division, Franklin Monroe finished first as they had five runners place in the top seven. Hannah Wolfe finished ahead of the pack at second. Sami Stull finished third while Stella Fugate finished fourth. Mia Brookey finished sixth and Sydney Baker finished seventh.

Arcanum finished third as a team. Ella Warren finished eighth with a time of 14:20. Brynn Byers almost cracked the top ten, placing 11th.

For Mississinawa Valley, Tenlee Woodbury finished fifth with a time of 14:09.9. The Lady Railroaders had two runners finish in the top 15. Savannah Beachler finished ninth with a time of 14:30.5. Natalie Wood finished 12th with a time of 15:08.2. Ansonia had London Reichert place 10th with a time of 14:55.1. For Tri-Village, Addison Pipenger placed 13th with a time of 15:13.

The junior high boys ended the day as Ansonia’s Bennett Lehman finished first with a time of 11:36.5.

Dash Thacker from Arcanum finished second with a time of 11:47.8. Wolfgang Stites finished 12th for the Trojans.

For Tri-Village, Nolan Blackford finished 23rd with a time of 13:40.1. For Bradford, Kyree Roberts finished 28th with a time of 14:13.7.

Franklin Monroe was the only team to place as they finished third. Vail Cox finished eighth with a time of 12:27.7. Eddie Heck finished 10th with a time of 12:45.9. Owen Hosler finished 15th with a time of 13:04.8.

All of the schools will compete in the Division III Southwest District Meet on Oct. 22 at Cedarville University.

