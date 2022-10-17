Greenville girls’ soccer close season with senior day against Graham

By Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — The Lady Wave soccer team played their last home game of the season against Graham High School on Oct. 15. They lost to the Lady Falcons 5-1. Graham is now 12-2-2 on the season. Greenville competed with them in the first half.

Head Coach Dave Ernst said it was a tale of two halves. He thinks the team outplayed Graham at times, but some mistakes and Graham’s talent broke the game open in the second half.

“The skill and desire is there, it’s just a matter of putting it all together. We got a good week of practice coming up,” Ernst said.

Graham scored their first goal six minutes into the game. A few minutes later, Jayda Lyons scored off a corner kick by Lillian Schwer to tie the game up.

Greenville had possession of the ball for most of the first half. Graham was able to make the most out of their opportunities. The Lady Falcons scored with 13 minutes left in the first half to lead 2-1. They would be the score heading into halftime.

From there, it would be all Graham. Within the first 20 minutes of the second half, Graham scored three goals to make it a 5-1 game.

The Lady Wave finish the regular season 3-13-1. They will have a playoff game on Saturday, Oct. 22. They will play the winner of the one seeded Tippecanoe vs Indian Lake match.

It was the last home game for the eight seniors on the roster. Ernst said they have been a major help to him in turning around the program. He also said they have laid the foundation for the program for others to build upon.

“We no longer expect to lose. Now, we strive to win and expect to win. Our expectations are higher, our goals are higher, our efforts are higher,” Ernst said emotionally.

