Arcanum Alumni Association undergoes changes

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The Arcanum Alumni Association has undergone several changes this fall. They are also selling Arcanum Trojan Fan Gear to help support your favorite students and athletes. Check out the items on their Facebook page, Arcanum Alumni Association: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5690749944280309/search/?q=fan%20gear They are also making a new popcorn/candy/treat mix called “The Trojan Way Mix” available at assorted home athletic contests for a donation to the scholarship fund.

Have you heard of their new scholarship program, Pay It Forward? Pay it forward is an expression for describing the beneficiary of a good deed repaying the kindness to others instead of to the original benefactor. Have you heard of the Pay It Forward Arcanum Alumni Scholarship? The Arcanum Alumni Association Advisory Committee is pleased to announce a new additional scholarship for the graduating seniors of the AHS Class of 2023 and beyond to be called the Pay It Forward Scholarship.

When you donate, funding for scholarship programs allows hardworking and deserving students to manage their costs while continuing their education in a high-quality setting. Not only are you investing in the students when you donate to your alma mater, but you also create a legacy for the generations to come. We will honor all donors at the annual event next spring in our program and on the new Facebook group page, Arcanum Alumni Association. Please note that we have established the following giving levels: General donor ($1-$49), Active donor ($50-$99), Bronze donor ($100-$249), Silver donor ($250-$499), Gold donor $500-$999) and Trojan donor ($1000 and up).

The Arcanum Alumni asks that you send your donation for the new Pay It Forward Scholarship to our treasurer, Denise Swabb. If you have any questions, you may contact Denise via email at [email protected] or phone at 937-459-9081. Any other questions, please feel free to reach out to Chairperson, Vickie Rhodehamel at [email protected] or 937-423-3763. We look forward to hearing from you, please feel free to call or contact Denise or Vickie with any questions you might have. Please mail your donation to Denise Swabb, Treasurer, Arcanum Alumni Association, 2139 Albright Road, Arcanum, Ohio 45304.

For more information or enjoy a walk down memory lane with more “Where Are They Now” bios and photos, check out the group’s new Facebook page: Arcanum Alumni Association.

Come one, Come All – the Annual Bean Supper and Halloween Costume Contest and Parade will be Thursday, Oct. 27, in downtown Arcanum. The Bean supper will begin serving at 4:30 p.m. The Halloween Parade will begin at 6 p.m. at the Fieldhouse and parade to Veteran’s Park on George Street.

Village of Arcanum Trick or Treat will be Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. Stop by Family of God Ministries, 310 West South Street during Trick or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. in Arcanum. Bring your kids and stop by. They will be handing out candy for the Trick or Treaters and also have hot dogs and juice. Please tell your friends and family and stop by and see them.

Village of Arcanum Fall Clean-Up will be on Thursday, Oct. 20. Residents will have the opportunity to dispose of large household items which will be picked up by Rumpke that one day. Residents should place their items curbside along with normal residential waste. There is a limit of five large items. All furniture and mattresses must be covered in plastic. The following items will not be accepted for removal: tires, lead acid batteries, concrete, liquids, and/or hazardous waste, appliances containing CFCs (Freon), and oil tanks. For more information, call the Village of Arcanum offices at 692-8500.

Have you ever heard “Arcanum is Ohio’s Best Kept secret?” Or another old name for Arcanum is a Secret Place? What does Arcanum mean? The word Arcanum is derived from the Latin word “arcanus” meaning secret. Arcanum is the pluralized form of the word “arcana”. In the Dark Ages that ended in the Renaissance, the word was used to refer to the mysteries of the physical and spiritual worlds, subjects of heavy scrutiny and rethinking. Even though I have been unable to confirm this as a small child I also heard that Arcanum was a Native Indian word that meant swamp; which ever definition you chose to believe, there is no other place on earth like Arcanum!