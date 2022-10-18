Free prostate screening available

TROY — Free PSA prostate cancer and bladder cancer screenings will be offered this fall at Upper Valley Medical Center’s Cancer Care Center, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

The two-part screenings will be held on Oct. 31/Nov. 7 and on Nov. 1/8.

“Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men. A PSA blood test is a very effective tool to screen for it and takes only a few minutes,” said Sarah Jones, nurse manager for cancer care.

“Bladder cancer risk increases with age; it is rarely diagnosed in patients under 40 years of age. Men are at least three times more likely than women to get bladder cancer,” Jones added.

An appointment is required for the free screening and requires participants to have blood drawn one week in advance of an appointment with a urology provider to review personal cancer risk.

Registration is limited. Deadline is Oct. 24 for the screening to be held Oct. 31/Nov. 7 and Oct. 31 for the screening to be held Nov. 1/8.

To schedule an appointment, or for further details, call the cancer care center at (937) 440-4820.