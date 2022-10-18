Former trustee named to Wall of Honor

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation (FLEF) has announced that former Edison State Community College Board of Trustees member Gary J. Bensman will be inducted into the Fort Loramie Local Schools Wall of Honor. A ceremony to hold the formal induction will be held Sunday, Oct. 23.

“Having worked closely with Mr. Bensman in his role as a trustee, I can sincerely state that he is deserving of this honor,” said Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson. “Mr. Bensman truly incorporates the ideals of the Wall of Honor as a lifelong community advocate, business leader, and family-centered individual. He relates to present-day students as easily as he does with business and national leaders, respects individuals both young and old, and works tirelessly for a better community and better world for our youth.”

Bensman is a lifelong resident of Shelby County with a diverse background in agriculture, manufacturing, sales, management, and local and county government. He was raised on a dairy farm, learning at an early age the value of hard work and responsibility, and served in the U.S. Army Reserves after high school.

He spent more than 20 years of his career at Midmark and as the co-owner/operator of Emmy’s Bridal with his wife of over 55 years, Emily. His public career consisted of eight years on the Fort Loramie Village Council and 12 years as the mayor of Fort Loramie.

With teamwork from the Village Council, Bensman led the development of the Village’s industrial park, which is now home to over 12 well-established businesses. After his term as mayor, he served as the director of the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission for over 10 years before retiring.

Bensman served on the Edison State Board of Trustees from April 2017 to November 2020.

“As a trustee at Edison State, Mr. Bensman was a consistent and powerful advocate for ensuring student service and student success remain central in all decisions,” added Dr. Larson. “He was a consistent presence at college athletic and student events throughout the academic year and would often bring his immediate and extended family to Edison State student events. His pride in the college and personal commitment to the students was evident on a regular basis.”

In addition to the Edison State Board of Trustees, Bensman has served on boards including the Shelby County Regional Planning Commission, Shelby County Jail Advisory Committee, 911 Implementation Team, Loramie Valley Watershed Association (LVA), Shelby County Metropolitan Housing Authority (SMHA), Loramie Ambulance District Board, West Ohio Development (WODC), and Sidney-Shelby Partnership.

The Fort Loramie Local Schools Wall of Honor recognizes those whose performance and achievements reflect credit on Fort Loramie Local Schools. In this way, these people help current students find identity and set future goals. The Wall of Honor is permanently on display at Fort Loramie Junior/Senior High School.