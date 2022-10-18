Genealogy events helps library

COVINGTON — Come and join J.R. Clarke Public Library and discover who your ancestors were. Local genealogist Michael Hickey will delve into your roots and provide you with a five generation pedigree chart of your ancestors. There will be a $25 donation to the J.R. Clarke Public Library per chart, a percentage of which will help fund the J.R. Clarke Alcove (Reference & Genealogy department). The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Regardless of race, religion, ethnic background, age or origin, if you have a desire to learn more about your ancestors, join them for this genealogy event. At the event you will meet one-on-one with Hickey and provide basic family information to be used in researching your ancestors.

Hickey has been involved in genealogical research for over 25 years and much of his research centers around Covington, Bradford and Newberry Township. Hickey is a direct descendant of Michael Ingle, the first permanent settler in the Newberry Township, Miami County, Ohio.

Please contact J.R. Clarke Public Library to choose a time to meet with Hickey on Saturday, Oct. 29. Papers will be available to fill out your recent family’s descendants, birthdates, and other information that he will use to complete your own personalized five generation pedigree chart.

The staff will be available to assist on the 29th. Contact the library now at 937-473-2226 to choose a time to meet with Hickey.