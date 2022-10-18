Richard Ryan takes first in consolation bracket

By Drew Terhall

NEW MADISON — New Madison resident Richard Ryan competed in the North American Championship in Nashville, Tenn. on Oct. 10-12 in the Amateur Players Tour.

Ryan missed the cut to be apart of the final 20, but took first in the Division 4 consolation. Ryan shot a +15 and gained 23 points during his round to give him first place. He will walk away with a $108 purse.

This is Ryan’s first year on the tour. He has already won Cincinnati/Dayton Division 4 and 2022 Senior Net Player of the Year. He has accomplished all of this after getting a liver transplant in 2018.

