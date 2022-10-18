Greenville Cross Country competes in MVL Championships

By Drew Terhall

SIDNEY — Greenville High School and Junior High teams competed in the Miami Valley League Cross Country Championships on Oct. 15 at Sidney.

The day started out with the junior high runners.

The boys’ team placed fifth in the team standings. Hayden Burns finished 18th with a time of 12:10.5. On the girls’ side, Samantha Elam and Clair Rammel finished sixth and seventh respectively. Elam ran a 13:21.6 and Rammel ran a 13:22.6.

It was then the high schoolers time to shine.

The boys’ team placed sixth as a team. Trey Rammel finished 12th with a time of 17:16. Aiden Dispennette finished 16th with a time of 17:30.6.

For the girls’ team, they placed fourth. Tessa Fine finished sixth with a time of 20:07.8. Megan Lind and Jadyn Norris finished 27th and 29th respectively. Lind ran for a time of 22:20 and Norris ran for a time of 22:25.

Greenville will compete in the Southwest District Meet at Cedarville University on Oct. 22. The boys’ will compete in Division II while the girls’ will compete in Division I.

