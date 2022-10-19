Holiday benefit auction at Arts Place

PORTLAND, Ind. — Arts Place’s 40th Annual Holiday Benefit Auction will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m, at Jay County Campus of Arts Place.

This year’s auction will have a Wizard of Oz theme titled, “There’s No Place Like Arts Place…” and it will be a totally in-person event, so if you can’t attend but want to bid, make sure to have someone at Arts Place who can bid for you. The auction will be held following the Winterfest Community Sing at the Courthouse. There will be a silent auction as usual. Food and drink will be served, so come join in on the holiday spirit.

You can pick up donation forms at the Jay County Campus and you can drop your items off at the front desk. You’re encouraged to do group gifts with friends, families, and organizations as well. If you have any questions, call: 260-726-4809.

Jay County Campus of Arts Place is located at 131 East Walnut St., Portland, Ind.