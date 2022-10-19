Local Briefs

Board of DD meets

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its monthly Board meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20, 4 p.m., at 5844 Jaysville-St. John’s Road, Greenville. The public is welcome.

Zoning board and trustees meet

GREENVILLE — Greenville Township Trustees will hold a meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m. for the purpose of introducing the zoning board to the draft of the new Greenville Township Zoning Resolution. The Zoning Board and township trustees will be in attendance. There will be no action taken and the boards are not looking for public comment at this time. They are still in the beginning of this process.

Holiday Craft Show

WEST MILTON — The Hoffman United Methodist Church Holiday Craft Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 19 in the activity center at 201 S. Main St., West Milton. Featured will be more than 20 booths offering a wide variety of items including jewelry, wood crafted items, hand crafted items, baked goods and more.

The Methodist Women will also offer their homemade, ready-to-cook pot pie by the bag. The Hoffman Cafe will offer coffee and doughnuts, pop, sandwiches, homemade chicken corn soup and vegetable soup and a variety of pies.

For further information call Tina at 545-2131.