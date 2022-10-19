Driver flees after crash near Union City

UNION CITY — On Oct. 19, at approximately 4:38 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Union City Fire and Rescue and CareFlight responded to the intersection of Young and Zumbrum Road for a two-vehicle injury crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 blue Ford Ranger driven by Don Frazier, 78, of Greenville, was traveling southbound on Young Road and was struck by a westbound 2004 black Chevy Malibu which appeared to have failed to stop for the stop sign. Both vehicles traveled off the southwest corner of the intersection and the Ford Ranger rolled onto it’s top. Frazier was extracted from his vehicle. The driver of the Malibu fled the scene, possibly on foot.

Frazier was transported to Miami Valley Hospital aboard CareFlight for his injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.