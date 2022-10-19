Commissioners discuss transportation dilemma

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss the transportation dilemma. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present.

Holmes participated in the Darke County Transportation Coordination Planning Committee. The committee discussed the Community Action Program (CAP), and the steps being taken to find a solution.

“They are terminating their transportation at the end of this calendar year,” Holmes said. “What I wanted to report is there was some dialogue of Greenville Transit applying and potentially receiving the $35,000 of funds that would have gone to CAP.”

Holmes is hopeful in the request that if the funds are received, they can be used for those who utilized the CAP program in order to allow them to receive the transportation assistance they need in order to get access to medical care.

“I’m still not hopeful that we will have a solution come Dec. 31. It is a gap, and they are services that have not yet been identified on how to provide,” Holmes said.

Holmes also announced the Darke County Board of Elections is still looking for volunteers to be a part of the process. Anyone interested can find all contact information at boe.ohio.gov. It will be partisan based and dependent on where their need is at.

“It is a process near and dear to our democracy,” Holmes said.

An expense request for Carol Ginn, Shana Howard, and Geoffery Surber, marked mandatory, was approved by the commissioners in the amount of $2,980. It is for their attendance at the 2022 CAAO Winter Conference in Dublin from Nov. 15 through 18. The expense request covers transportation, lodging, meals, registration, and parking.

In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, in the amount of the General Fund there is $11,155.72; Outside Fund there is $416,836.81 for a Grand Total of $427,992.53.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

