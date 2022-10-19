Versailles Junior High runners finish first; high school runner near top

By Drew Terhall

COLDWATER — On Oct. 15 at Coldwater High School, Versailles High School and Junior High cross country competed in the MAC Conference Championships.

The Versailles High School boys finished fourth as a team. They had three runners place in the top 20. Marcus Briscoe placed 12th with a time of 17:35.8. Jace Watren and Drew Meyer finished 17th and 19th respectively. Watren had a time of 17:47.8 and Meyer had a time of 17:52.8.

The high school girls finished third as a team. Meredith Barga finished fourth with a time of 19:30.6. Carly Graves finished 19th with a time of 21:06.8.

The junior high boys took first place as a team. They had four runners finish in the top five. Benjamin Pitsenbarger finished first with a time of 11:07.3. Jackson Spitzer finished second with a time of 11:15.8. Luke Demange and Anthony Spitzer finished fourth and fifth. Demange finished with a time of 11:30.9 and Spitzer finished with a time of 11:31.2.

To end the championships, the junior high girls took first place as a team as well. Their top six runners finished in the top 12. Their seventh runner, Naomi Swallow, finished 20th. Corynn Goubeaux and Ava Rismiller finished fourth and fifth respectively. Goubeaux finished with a time of 12:50.7 and Rismiller finished with a time of 12:56.7. Claire Simon placed seventh with a time of 13:01.3. From ninth to 11th, Taylor Gibbons, Lillian Selhorst and Rhylan Broerman all finished with a time around 13:20.

The high school runners will turn their attention to the District Tournament on Oct. 22 at Cedarville University. Both the boys and girls will compete in Division III.

