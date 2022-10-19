Versailles moves on with sweep over Greenon

By Drew Terhall

BROOKVILLE — The one seed handled their business on Oct. 18 at Brookville High School. Versailles High School volleyball won their first round game in the Southwest Division III Sectional Tournament against Greenon High School.

The Lady Tigers swept the Lady Knights in three straight sets. Versailles won the first set, 25-7. Then in the second and third set, they won 25-11 and 25-10.

As a team, Versailles had 35 kills with 20 service aces and five total blocks. It was a dominant showing for the Lady Tigers.

Kirsten Bomholt and Tori Tyo led the team with eight kills each. Brooke Briscoe had seven service aces with Lexi Magoto and Bomholt in second with four aces. Everyone on the team helped fill up the stat sheet, it was a total team effort.

Versailles will play ninth seeded Greeneview High School on Oct. 22 at 3:30 p.m. at Brookville. A win could set up a potential playoff match against Tri-Village.

