Bradford volleyball loses to second seed Fort Loramie

TROY — Bradford High School volleyball has their season come to a close after getting swept by Fort Loramie High School on Oct. 18 at Troy High School. It was in the first round of the Southwest Division IV Sectional Tournament.

Head Coach Alisha Patty said she knew her team would be in for a fight against Fort Loramie with their hitting and serving.

“I’m proud of my girls for not giving up. They still made good plays, they blocked the best tonight than they have all season. I can’t say anything bad about how they played. They played good, they’re (Fort Loramie) a good team,” Patty said.

The first set was all Fort Loramie. They cruised to a 25-3 set win. Patty said she felt that her team played scared in the first set.

The serve receive struggled during the set and Bradford could not get anything going offensively.

The second and third set saw the Lady Railroaders string together some good plays. They lost both sets 25-10, but were able to get the serve receive going and force some rallies.

Fort Loramie is a two seed for a reason, but Bradford showed they can play with the best for at least parts of a match.

“I’m proud of my girls. I told them I’m proud of them and I want them to make sure they work on the offseason and that they start to believe in themselves and know they can do it,” Patty said.

The Lady Railroaders end their 2022 season with a 3-20 record.

Bradford will lose three seniors for next season: Bella Brewer, Tasya Felver and Remi Harleman. Patty said it will be hard to replace them, especially with losing their setter in Brewer. She also mentioned she will have a large class coming up and is excited for next year.

