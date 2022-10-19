Lady Jets move past Riverside in volleyball sectional

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

TROY — Ninth seeded Franklin Monroe High School volleyball held off a Riverside High School comeback to advance to the next round of the playoffs at Troy High School on Oct. 18. The Lady Jets won in five sets after leading 2-0 in the match.

The first two sets were all Franklin Monroe. They were able to sustain momentum with their offense and serving. The defense started making plays to keep the ball up and give their offense a chance.

Franklin Monroe won 25-17 in the first set and 25-13 in the second set. Then the tide started to turn towards Riverside in the third set.

“In the first two sets, we played with so much confidence. We were rearing to go. Everything was going our way,” Coach Angie Filbrun said. “In the third set, I think we got a little bit complacent. I don’t know what happened, but Riverside definitely brought their A game that third set.”

The teams started to match each others runs in the third set. Franklin Monroe would score three in a row after Riverside scored three points and vice versa. The Lady Pirates started to get their serve receive going and took the third set, 22-25.

The fourth set was all Riverside. They jumped out to a 2-9 lead. Franklin Monroe started to make uncharacteristic mistakes and Riverside took advantage of those mistakes. The Lady Pirates kept their composure and won the fourth set, 25-17.

The crowd set the tone for the fifth set. Both teams had their supporters cheer loud as the teams took the court for the fifth set. They created a playoff atmosphere in a matter of seconds.

“Our community is amazing. We had some kids in our student section this year. It drives my girls, they’re so excited to see everyone here,” Filbrun said.

The Lady Jets couldn’t get any momentum in the beginning of the set. They were down 6-10 as Riverside only needed five more points to pull off the upset. They eventually found their stride and ended the fifth set with a 9-1 run. Filbrun said it was a total team effort to win this match.

“I don’t care if you were on the floor for one point, ten points, the whole time or on the bench the whole time, we needed every single one of those kids. We had to have them and it worked,” Filbrun said.

Franklin Monroe will take on 17th seed Calvary Christian at Troy on Oct. 22 at 12:30 p.m. in the Division IV Southwest Sectional. Filbrun said while she isn’t familiar with the upcoming opponent, the team will need to focus on playing their game. If they do that, they will have a great shot at moving on once more.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]