Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvcoate.com

Sept. 26

SHOPLIFTING: At 9:23 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a shoplifting complaint. The complaint Loss Prevention Officer stated a male subject was shopping for five and a half hours. The male had a full cart when he walked up to the U-scan self-checkout where he began scanning items but in the process he began to switch the price tags on certain items. When employees confronted him, he selected a pair of tennis shoes and a fishing pole out of his cart and proceeded to walk past all points of sale and exited the business without rendering payment for either. The theft added up to $39.96. Video footage was provided and officers recognized the male as Donald Julian, and he will be served a citation for theft when he is located.

Sept. 29

THEFT: At 5:50 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Nottingham Drive in reference to a report of theft and CPO Violation. The male complainant advised his current wife, Lynna Johnston, whom he is in the process of separating from, and has been taking survivors social security benefits that he is entitled to for her juvenile daughter. He said they both were entitled to receive her benefits, but due to the CPO order and custody of the children being in his favor, he was supposed to receive the juvenile benefits. Officers reviewed the CPO order and confirmed the allegations. The complainant also provided deposit transactions as evidence as well. The male wanted to charge his wife with theft and violation of he CPO, but due to circumstances surrounding this case, it will be forwarded to the Darke County Courts for possible charges.

Oct. 1

WANTED PERSON: At 7:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to Walmart on a report of a subject trespassing. Robert King was sitting in a tan Chevy Avalanche, and he did not have a record of trespass warnings but had a warrant through Montgomery County for FTA on the original charge of fraud, with no bond. King was arrested and searched. Officers found merchandise that was found to be stolen, and he was transported to the jail and cited for theft. He was also warned for trespassing.

Oct. 6

WANTED PERSON: At 1:06 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Russ Road to serve a misdemeanor warrant. La Quan Madding was advised to be at the address and had an active misdemeanor warrant for the original charge of theft with three days to serve, no bond. Madding was transported to the jail.

VANDALISM: At 8:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to vandalism. The male complainant advised he was pulling into Rural King when a middle aged man was leaving the store. The man stopped in the crosswalk in front of his vehicle and threw a glass bottle of BBQ sauce at the hood of his vehicle and attempted to walk away. The complainant advised when he tried to approach the man, the male pulled out a knife. The complainant was able to provide a photo of the vehicle, but there was not a clear picture of his license plate. Video surveillance was provided, and the complainant’s vehicle had visible damage to the hood along with BBQ sauce across the windshield. A follow up on Oct. 10 with the complainant showed he did not want to pursue charges against the unknown subject.

Oct. 7

VANDALISM: At 10:42 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of East Third Street in reference to a vandalism complaint. The female victim stated she noticed her driver’s side mirror on her black Infinity was damaged. She stated the last time she had driven the vehicle or seen it undamaged was on Oct. 4. There are no suspects, or further leads on this case.

Oct. 8

STABBING: At 1:07 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Main Street in reference to an unknown emergency. Dispatch advised a male subject had called stating Ricky Martin had broken into his house and tried to kill him. Martin was located and highly agitated stating he was stabbed by the male complainant. A large pool of blood was located in Martin’s left shoulder, and officers observed a puncture wound the size of a fingernail. Martin said he went to the apartment to make peace after a previous incident, and when he came over, the male jumped out of the shadows with two knives. Martin advised he did not wish to pursue charges against the male. The male advised Martin came into his apartment and tried to kill him, and he allowed officers to read his text messages that showed Martin being aggressive toward him. Due to the messages revealing the male gave Martin an open invitation to come and put his money where his mouth was, officers informed him he did not have a right to stab him regardless. Due to Martin not pursuing charges, the male was not arrested. Due to Martin’s behavior and violent nature toward the officers and hospital staff he was warned of disorderly conduct. He was given a citation for disorderly conduct.

VANDALISM: Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Donald Drive in reference to a vandalism complaint. A 2014 Nissan Altima had it’s rear window busted out. The complainant advised they were inside the residence when they heard two hits and saw a dark colored sedan or possible hatchback leave the area northbound on Donald Drive. At this point there are no suspects in this case and will be considered closed until there is new information brought forward.

Oct. 9

BREAKING AND ENTERING: At 10:25 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Smart Self Storage in reference to some storage lockers that were broken into. Officers observed several storage lockers with the doors open that appeared to be rummaged through. After investigation it appeared all the locks were either bent or broken. There are no suspects at this time.

Oct. 11

WANTED PERSON: Paul Deal was apprehended at the 700 block of Hiddeson Avenue in reference to an active warrant out of Miami County on an original charge of theft. He was transported to the 36 East and St. Rt. 721 where custody was handed over to Miami County where he will be held on a bond of $574.

Oct. 13

WANTED PERSON: At 9 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Sweitzer Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. The male complainant advised people have been staying in the woods behind his business, and he would like them trespassed. Albert Reed was located in the parking lot of the listed business walking to and from the woods. He had an active warrant through Montgomery County for probation violation on the original charge of dangerous drugs with no bond. He was arrested and transported to the jail and issued a warning for trespass at the listed address.

