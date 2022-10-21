Edison State hosting STNA classes

Edison State Community College will host two State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training sessions, with one starting in November and another in December. Offered through Edison State at Troy, this accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.

The first course will run from November 1 to November 23, 2022. Classes will be held November 1–4, November 8–11, and November 14–17 from 4 to 9 p.m. Clinicals will take place Tuesday, November 22, and Wednesday, November 23, at the Brethren Retirement Community, located at 750 Chestnut Street in Greenville.

The second session will run from December 1 to December 21, 2022. From December 1 to December 16, classes will be held Monday through Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. Clinicals will be held Tuesday, December 20, and Wednesday, December 21, at the Brethren Retirement Community.

The demand for STNAs is high locally and across the state. Students can find job opportunities with hospitals, assisted living facilities, rehabilitation centers, and home health care providers. Additionally, many nursing schools in Ohio require applicants to complete STNA training as a program prerequisite.

Students are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to participate in the class and clinical. Learn more and register by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/STNA.