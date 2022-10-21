Proactive: Doing something – not nothing

By Kathy Monnin

Versailles News

We should be doing something—not nothing. Many people believe doing nothing changes nothing, but the truth is doing nothing allows nefariousness to continue and things eventually go from good to bad and from bad to worse.

We must be vigilant and proactive, or we will lose the freedoms we enjoy today. Once upon my youth the word progress meant an advancement or improvement in making things simpler, or user-friendly but now I know it is simply another word for Liberalism. Progress is not always desirable, especially since few political leaders put society’s spiritual wellbeing ahead of their personal ambitions.

Hindsight, as they say is 20/20. History acknowledges after WWII we entered the “Golden Age of American Capitalism.” The GI Bill helped veterans with home, farm, and business loans, adequate health care and money for school or training. Suburban development ensued, homeowners actively purchased furniture, appliances and products that they had been without during the war. The population dramatically increased with the baby boom of the 1950s and so did the need for food and supplies. Approximately 4 million babies were born each year during the 1950s. By 1964, there were almost 77 million baby boomers.

The gross national product increased between 1945 and 1960 from $200 billion to over $500 billion. Government spending amounted for much of this increase. Benefits increased by 77 percent in 1950 and increased by 12.5 percent by 1952, 13 percent in 1954 and 7 percent by 1959 (per Greeman Toomey). These benefits included social security, welfare, and veterans’ benefits as well as the construction of schools, highways, bridges, military installations, and other such infrastructure.

Near the same time (1950s and 60s) mental health facilities were closing due to the government vision of allowing patients to live productively within the community, which also freed up government dollars for other areas of concern. Unfortunately, history reveals that a significant number of psychiatric patients needed the structure of a facility. Of these former patients many found themselves homeless or in prison.

Mental illness is widespread, as millions are diagnosed with mental health disease in this country. Nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness (52.9 million in 2020). Mental illnesses include many different conditions that vary in degree of severity, ranging from mild to moderate to severe. Mental health disorders can be caused by genetics, as well as environmental influences. Perhaps it’s our hurried society, regardless the numbers continue to grow. There are anxiety disorders, coping disorders, psychosis, bi-polar disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, major depressive disorders, impulse control disorders, schizophrenia, personality disorders, panic attacks, and post-traumatic stress disorders.

Societal vices such as tobacco, alcohol, gambling, and drugs negatively impact one’s mental health. Also lack of exercise, sexual, mental or physical abuse and even a poor diet can compromise one’s mental health. People don’t want to admit they need help, which contributes to today’s out-of-control mental health crisis.

With no place equipped to manage persons with psychiatric health problems, these persons have been reprimanded to prisons and released within days or emergency rooms and released in hours. If there is a mental health hospital most do not accept insurance, making homelessness again the obvious option.

Society must take a good hard look at the correlation between crimes, shootings, suicides and the lack of mental health facilities. As long as there remains a stigma surrounding mental illness and until the government again funds new facilities, millions of individuals will not get the help they need and that affects all of us.

Mental illness among today’s inmates breaks down with 64 percent of jail inmates, 54 percent of state prisoners and 45 percent of federal prisoners. According to a report from the U.S. Department of Justice more than 24 percent were previously diagnosed with major depressive order.

Not all people who become homeless develop mental illness, but due to the survival risks, the extreme stresses, abuse, and rejection faced by the homeless they are much more susceptible. Statistics state nearly 75 percent of the homeless have some form of mental illness. Without hospitals, the mentally ill cannot afford help, their condition worsens, they are left homeless, in jail or worse. It becomes a negative loop that puts America in jeopardy.

It seems prudent to periodically look at what is working and what is not working. Obviously, we did not need 70 years of hindsight to realize ignored mental illness in America has not been the correct response. The question remains will we continue to put innocent people in harm’s way while denying help to those in desperate need?

Please don’t wait for somebody to do something about it and instead realize that you are that somebody. You can respond to me, but it would be better if you directed your concerns to your congressman.

“For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” ~Matthew 16:26

“The way to bring about change is to be proactive and active.” ~Octavia Spencer

“Proactive means looking back from the future.” ~Unknown

UPCOMING EVENTS

Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at 3:30 p.m., there is a “Happy Fall Ya’ All” Poker Walk starting from the Eagles Lodge. $10 per participant, must return by 6:30 p.m. Door prizes, sandwiches and snacks provided.

Monday, Oct. 24, from 1–3:30 p.m., is a Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW. Music by Tom Everhart. Open to the public $5 admission at the door.

Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 9–10:30 a.m. (Widow/Widowers) Breakfast at the Wooden Spoon.

Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 4–8 p.m. Deep Fried Chicken at Creekside Drive N Go. Call ahead at (937) 526-4038. Dine in or carry out.

Thursday, Oct. 27, Card Night downstairs in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m. Open to the public. The more the merrier.

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., the Versailles Eagles Auxiliary is holding their breakfast buffet. This is open to the public. Adults $8, children under 10 $4, and children under 3 eat free. Also, children dressed for Halloween under the age of 10 accompanied with a paid adult will eat free.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2-4 p.m., Versailles will observe Halloween Trick or Treat

Thursday, Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m., a Veterans Dinner will be served at the VHS Cafetorium. RSVP 937-526-4427 asap.

Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m.–noon, the Versailles Food Pantry is holding a Food Drive at 166 E. Ward Street. Pull up to the blue door and pop your trunk. Members will remove the food for you.

Happy birthday wishes Lela Munn (90), Jeanine Davidson, Joan Gehret, Catherine Grow, Diana Subler, Shelly Flory, Scott Toller, Connie McEldowney, Glenn Monnin, Pat Hubler, Ginger Brubaker, Tom Donnelly, Dale Borchers, Rod Boring, Jacquelin Macias, Jenny Monnin Shields, Deb Ward, Cindy Scott, Russell Case, Cheryl Fine, Eric Behlke, Nicci Keiser, Carolyn Smith, Kathy Hoelscher, Mariah Poeppelman, Shyann McKenna, Kay Dapore, Megan Subler, Pat Crowell, Karen Burt, Sharon Monnin, Hillary Holzapfel, Jordan Lewis, Ericka Berman, Carley Holzapfel, Max Holzapple, and Dan Lawrence as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Kevin and Michele Henninger (13), Susan and Mark Voisard (17), Emily and Rick Clark (18), Ashlee & John Rogers (19), Penny and Chad Treon (20), Tara and Dan George (21), Carly and Josh Bolin (27), Lori and Doug Davidson (29), Sol and Joe Bulcher (30), Vicki and Ed Ruhe (33), Angie and Matt Arnold (37), Reyna and Jerry Shardo (40), Karen and John Shardo (42), Joann and Larry Wagner (44), and all those couples celebrating anniversaries this week.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of David Borchers (54), Jim Arthur Brussell (74), Doris Poeppelman Kramer (78), Colette Meyers Kueterman (81), and all those who have passed, especially those whose anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick and suffering, for those who struggle, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, be proactive. Make America great again — Believe it, say it, live it, pray it, and do it! We are called to be good stewards of this world. We must keep people safe and provide the necessary care for those in need. We should want to make this world a worthy inheritance for our children and grandchildren and to be successful in this endeavor we must all actively participate.

Congressman Jim Jordan, 2056 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20510. Phone: (202) 225-2676.

Representative Warren Davidson, 2113 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20510. Phone: (202) 225-6205.

Senator Sherrod Brown, 503 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510. Phone: (202) 224-2315.

Senator Rob Portman, 448 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510. Phone: (202) 224-3353.