GREENVILLE — The orchestras of Greenville City will present their annual String Fling concert on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at Memorial Hall. The concert is free and open to the public.

The concert is subtitled how to grow an orchestra. The concert will feature all string students from Greenville City Schools 5-12. This is their first String Fling concert since the onset of COVID and they are excited to once again perform in the beautiful Memorial Hall.