Greenville boys’ soccer ends season with postseason loss

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

TIPP CITY — The Greenville High School boys’ soccer team ended their season in the Southwest Division II Sectional Tournament. They lost at Tippecanoe High School, 10-0.

The Red Devils scored all ten goals in the first half. They were able to attack the Green Wave early and often. Greenville couldn’t spend a lot of time on the offensive attack and spent the majority of the first half on defense.

The second half saw some better defense by Greenville. They got pressure on the ball, but couldn’t convert their defense into offense. The Green Wave had a couple shots, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

The young team will get even younger next season. They will lose three seniors next season: Asher Garber, Avery Ernst and Haiden Livingston. They only have two juniors on the roster. With a year under their belt, the underclassmen will enter the 2023 season with a lot of varsity experience.

