WOAC announces all-conference cross country teams

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — The WOAC has announced it’s All-Conference teams for the boys’ and girls’ cross country teams. Here is all the Darke County runners that made the team.

Boys All-Conference First Team:

Matthew Lee – Ansonia

Kolin Frazee – Arcanum

Ashton Paul – Arcanum

Jacob Rice – Arcanum

Owen Canan – Bradford

Boys Runner of the Year:

Matthew Lee – Ansonia

Team Scores:

Arcanum – 33

Ansonia – 76

Newton – 77

Franklin Monroe – 89

Bradford – 127

Tri-Village – 128

Girls All-Conference First Team:

Olivia Creager – Ansonia

Kylee Freeman – Arcanum

Arianne Garrison – Arcanum

Brooklyn Miras – Arcanum

Zoe Brookey – Franklin Monroe

Ingrid Ojeda – Mississinawa Valley

Taylee Woodbury – Mississinawa Valley

Runner of the Year:

Brooklyn Miras – Arcanum

Team Scores:

Arcanum – 24

Franklin Monroe – 52

Mississinawa Valley – 65

Preble Shawnee – 82

Coach of the Year:

Jon Junkins – Arcanum