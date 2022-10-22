WOAC announces all-conference cross country teams

By Drew Terhall
DARKE COUNTY — The WOAC has announced it’s All-Conference teams for the boys’ and girls’ cross country teams. Here is all the Darke County runners that made the team.
Boys All-Conference First Team:
Matthew Lee – Ansonia
Kolin Frazee – Arcanum
Ashton Paul – Arcanum
Jacob Rice – Arcanum
Owen Canan – Bradford
Boys Runner of the Year:
Matthew Lee – Ansonia
Team Scores:
Arcanum – 33
Ansonia – 76
Newton – 77
Franklin Monroe – 89
Bradford – 127
Tri-Village – 128
Girls All-Conference First Team:
Olivia Creager – Ansonia
Kylee Freeman – Arcanum
Arianne Garrison – Arcanum
Brooklyn Miras – Arcanum
Zoe Brookey – Franklin Monroe
Ingrid Ojeda – Mississinawa Valley
Taylee Woodbury – Mississinawa Valley
Runner of the Year:
Brooklyn Miras – Arcanum
Team Scores:
Arcanum – 24
Franklin Monroe – 52
Mississinawa Valley – 65
Preble Shawnee – 82
Coach of the Year:
Jon Junkins – Arcanum